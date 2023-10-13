informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Vulnerabilities/Threats
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Microsoft Debuts AI Bug-Bounty Program, Offers $15K

The goal of the program is to uncover critical or important vulnerabilities within the AI-powered Bing program.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 13, 2023
The Bing AI app on an Android
Source: Daniel Chevron via Alamy Stock Photo

Microsoft has announced its AI bug-bounty program to encourage researchers worldwide to discover vulnerabilities within the Bing generative AI chatbot and AI integrations. Bounty rewards will range from $2,000 to $15,000 for qualified submissions.

Eligible participants must be at least 14 years old, with permission from a legal guardian if they are a minor, and an individual researcher. Should a participant be a public sector employee, the bounty award must go to the public sector organization and be signed by an attorney or executive responsible for its ethics policies. 

The scope of the bounty program extends to AI-powered Bing on bing.com, AI-powered Bing integration in Microsoft Edge, AI-powered Bing integration in the Microsoft Start app, and AI-powered Bing integration in the Skype Mobile app. Any vulnerabilities found in these integrations are qualified for submission and are eligible to win a reward.

Microsoft stated that the goal of the program is to uncover vulnerabilities that have a significant impact on the security of its customers within the AI-powered "Bing experience." When submitting a vulnerability, researchers must ensure that it has not been previously reported, is of critical or important severity as per the Microsoft Vulnerability Severity Classification for AI Systems, and is reproducible on the latest version of the product with clear steps as to how to reproduce the vulnerability. 

Further directions as to how to get started and enter a submission; specific information on different types of vulnerabilities and the winnings they have the potential to earn; research rules of engagement; and terms and conditions, are listed on Microsoft’s website.

Careers & PeopleVulnerability Management
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Internet-Wide Zero-Day Bug Fuels Largest-Ever DDoS Event
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Reassessing the Impacts of Risk Management With NIST Framework 2.0
Gaurav Banga, Founder & CEO, Balbix
Microsoft: Chinese APT Behind Atlassian Confluence Attacks; PoCs Appear
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Curl Bug Hype Fizzles After Patching Reveal
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports