Kaspersky Opens Doors to New Transparency Center in North America

Woburn, MA – December 13, 2021 - Kaspersky, a leading global cybersecurity company, announces the doors are opening to the fully operational Transparency Center in North America, completing a significant Global Transparency Initiative (GTI) milestone and marking the company’s fifth transparency center location.

Since launching the GTI four years ago, and its pioneer approach for the cybersecurity industry in transparency and accountability, Kaspersky has established key activities to engage the broader cybersecurity community and stakeholders in validating and verifying the trustworthiness of its products, internal processes, and business operations. In that time, there has been a major transformation of approaches and regulations in data security.

The North American Transparency Center is now fully operational and open for its first visitors. At this location, Kaspersky partners will have the opportunity to review the company’s source code, access the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), learn more about the engineering and data-processing practices, as well as discover the full breadth of its product portfolio.

“Our Global Transparency Initiative takes a significant step forward with the opening of this center,” states Rob Cataldo, managing director North America, Kaspersky. “It is a great opportunity to provide our partners and clients with as much information as possible, in a fully transparent and comprehensive way. It also marks an exciting moment in our partnership with CyberNB and our collective efforts to advance transparency principles within the industry. We envision many more meaningful collaborations within the Cyber Centre moving forward.”

The opening is in partnership with CyberNB and its Critical Infrastructure Protection network (CIPnet) as part of the new Cyber Centre facility in Knowledge Park in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada. CyberNB is a non-profit organization that takes an ecosystem approach to improving cybersecurity outcomes through engagement and collaboration with private sector, government, academia, knowledge- and skills-building, and talent acquisition and workforce development stakeholders.

Tyson Johnson, CEO of CyberNB comments, “We are thrilled to have our partner Kaspersky join us at the all-new Cyber Centre. This is the location where collaboration between industry, government and applied research will occur. Kaspersky will be engaging with the largest ecosystem of members to both mature and protect critical infrastructure across Canada. We look forward to their participation.”

Since the company’s announcement in October 2017, Kaspersky’s Global Transparency Initiative has been demonstrating real progress. In particular, the company has achieved notable milestones, including:

Announced the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), to empower its customers and partners with up-to-date information about what’s inside the company’s products and software architecture.

Confirmed the reliability and integrity of its engineering practices through the SOC 2 audit and ISO 27001 certification. The SOC 2 audit conducted by an independent third party gauged that the Kaspersky’s process of development and distribution of anti-virus updates has strong security controls against unauthorized access. The ISO 27001 certification for Kaspersky’s data security systems demonstrates the company’s commitment to strong information security, and that Kaspersky’s Data Service is in full compliance with industry leading best practices.

Launched the Cyber Capacity Building Program as a dedicated security training increase cyber-resilience and to protect against ICT supply chain threats. Available in online and offline formats, it is designed to help companies, government organizations, and academia develop practical tools and knowledge for security assessments.

Publicly issued its first transparency report, Law enforcement and government requests, to help its users understand how the company responds to such requests and its approach to users’ data security and privacy in support national, regional or international cybercrime investigations.

Kaspersky believes that today’s ultra-connected global landscape requires increased transparency and continues to implement concrete measures that further demonstrate our enduring commitment to assuring the integrity and trustworthiness of the company’s solutions in the service of our customers.

Access to the Transparency Center is available upon request. To learn more about Kaspersky’s Global Transparency Initiative, please visit the website.