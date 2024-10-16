Hybrid Work Exposes New Vulnerabilities in Print Security

The shift to a distributed work model has exposed organizations to new threats, and a low but continuing stream of printer-related vulnerabilities isn't helping.

Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer

October 16, 2024

4 Min Read
A hand using smart card to print a document overlayed with locked and unlocked key icons
Source: Magnetic Mcc via Shutterstock

The shift to hybrid work models has exposed new vulnerabilities in corporate print infrastructure and heightened security risks at many organizations.

The risks run the gamut and include employees using insecure and unmanaged printers, remote workers sending print jobs over public networks, inadequate user authentication and print job release processes, exposed local spools and caches, and inconsistent patching practices.

A relatively low but steady volume of print-related vulnerabilities have exacerbated these issues. Recent examples of such vulnerabilities include CVE-2024-38199 (a remote code execution [RCE] vulnerability in the Windows or Line Printer Daemon [LPD] Service), CVE-2024-21433 (a Windows Print Spooler elevation of privilege vulnerability), and CVE-2024-43529 (a similar vulnerability that Microsoft disclosed in its October security update). The threats are certainly not Windows-specific, either. Recently, researchers discovered a set of potentially severe flaws in Common Unix Printing System (CUPS), a legacy protocol largely used in Linux, Unix, and heterogeneous environments.

Though few of these flaws have presented as major a threat as the PrintNightmare RCE flaw from 2021 in the Windows Print Spooler service, they have complicated the challenge of managing modern print infrastructure. Attackers, including nation-state actors, have sometimes abused printer software vulnerabilities — like CVE-2022-38028 — to substantial effect in their campaigns.

The trends have driven an increase in print-related data breaches. A recent study that Quocirca conducted found that 67% of respondents experienced a printer-related security incident in 2024, compared with 61% last year. Small and mid-market organizations fared worse, with three-quarters (74%) reporting a printer-related data loss incident. Thirty-three percent pointed to unmanaged, employee-owned printers as a major security concern, and 29% identified vulnerabilities in office printing environments as presenting a major risk. More than a quarter (28%) identified their biggest printer related security challenge as protecting sensitive and confidential information.

Casey Ellis, founder and chief strategy officer at Bugcrowd, says the takeaway for organizations is that print security needs to be priority for decision makers. "Printer and print servers are an excellent place to establish persistence and gain business intelligence on a target," he says. The CUPS vulnerabilities showed that old, unused printer software can still represent a significant attack surface, especially for internal attacks and lateral movement.

Unfortunately, many organizations might be underestimating the risks or overlooking them altogether. And the shift to cloud/hybrid print environments have made printer infrastructure even more of an invisible issue from a vulnerability management standpoint, Ellis notes. "Let’s be real — the list of people who spend their days thinking about or even interacting with printers is a pretty small one," he says. "If your vulnerability management process allows out-of-sight, out-of-mind to dictate priority, it’s easy to miss [printer security risks]," he says.

The main takeaway is a general one, Ellis says: "Organizations need to remain diligent about their asset inventory and overall attack surface and ensure that they have a process for evaluating the risk."

Printers, an Underestimated Risk?

The legacy nature of many printer service environments is another issue, because vulnerabilities can sometimes exist undetected on them for years. Often, these printer environments lack the kind of monitoring tools that are available on other endpoint systems, making them a big target for attackers.

Often flaws are introduced into organizations' print infrastructure because print services are on by default and administrators are not aware of this, says Tom Boyer, director of security at Automox. "This means that this risk will go unseen for years and adversaries use that to their advantage," he notes. "They often know more about the target environment than the company themselves."

The Quocirca survey found security to be the top barrier to adoption of cloud print services as well.

"Although many organizations believe the cloud is more secure than an on-premise environment, security concerns remain a critical barrier to cloud print adoption," says Nicole Heinsler, chief engineer of security and device management at Xerox. "Overall, there is a disconnect between providers and clients on how the cloud can improve security by managing zero-day threats more effectively, and how data sovereignty can be more easily managed through cloud policies."

Cloud Printing Cyber-Risks

The survey found that many organizations view resting data — such as print jobs waiting in a queue and documents uploaded to the cloud print service — as a primary risk, Heinsler says: "This is why incorporating zero-trust principles in your cloud print infrastructure, such as authentication and access control, monitoring, detection, remediation, data and document protection, encryption, and automation, is so imperative."

One way to centralize print management infrastructure is to use cloud print options that deploy a native cloud architecture, rather than to attempt a "lift-and-shift" of traditional on-premises server architecture to a private cloud, she notes. The challenges organizations face will depend on the level of customization their applications have.

"For example, if they use standard print protocols, there's often little issue with [cloud] integration," Heinsler says. "[But] specific applications should be subjected to proof of concept before full enterprise deployment."

About the Author

Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer

Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer

Jai Vijayan is a seasoned technology reporter with over 20 years of experience in IT trade journalism. He was most recently a Senior Editor at Computerworld, where he covered information security and data privacy issues for the publication. Over the course of his 20-year career at Computerworld, Jai also covered a variety of other technology topics, including big data, Hadoop, Internet of Things, e-voting, and data analytics. Prior to Computerworld, Jai covered technology issues for The Economic Times in Bangalore, India. Jai has a Master's degree in Statistics and lives in Naperville, Ill.

See more from Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

A laptop on the table with software update progress bar on screen
Vulnerabilities & Threats
5 Zero-Days in Microsoft's October Update to Patch Immediately5 Zero-Days in Microsoft's October Update to Patch Immediately
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Oct 8, 2024
4 Min Read
Flags of Russia and Ukraine
Cyber Risk
EU Plans Sanctions for Cyberattackers Acting on Behalf of RussiaEU Plans Sanctions for Cyberattackers Acting on Behalf of Russia
byJennifer Lawinski, Contributing Writer
Oct 10, 2024
1 Min Read
A face scan of Indian Prime Minister Modi
Threat Intelligence
AI-Powered Cybercrime Cartels on the Rise in AsiaAI-Powered Cybercrime Cartels on the Rise in Asia
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Oct 10, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events