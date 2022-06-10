informa
Vulnerabilities/Threats
1 min read
video

How to Blunt the Virulence of the New Ransomware

Halcyon's Jon Miller joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss how to mitigate ransomware.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 10, 2022
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Halcyon's Jon Miller
Informa Tech

COVID's had some company in the last couple years with another mutating scourge: ransomware. Thanks to the Dark Web, ransomware has scaled up and become more heavily monetized, says Halcyon CEO and co-founder Jon Miller. And as ransomware’s gotten more virulent and pervasive, boards of directors are taking more interest in managing the risk. Miller also discusses how better endpoint protections can mitigate the threat of ransomware.

Editors' Choice
New Microsoft Zero-Day Attack Underway
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
New Chaos Malware Variant Ditches Wiper for Encryption
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Physical Security Teams' Impact Is Far-Reaching
Thomas Kopecky, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Ontic
Top 6 Security Threats Targeting Remote Workers
Sakshi Udavant, Freelance Writer
