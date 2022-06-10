How to Blunt the Virulence of the New Ransomware

COVID's had some company in the last couple years with another mutating scourge: ransomware. Thanks to the Dark Web, ransomware has scaled up and become more heavily monetized, says Halcyon CEO and co-founder Jon Miller. And as ransomware’s gotten more virulent and pervasive, boards of directors are taking more interest in managing the risk. Miller also discusses how better endpoint protections can mitigate the threat of ransomware.