Google Chrome WebRTC Zero-Day Faces Active Exploitation

A zero-day security vulnerability in Google Chrome for Android is being actively exploited in the wild, the Internet giant says.

The issue is a high-severity heap-buffer overflow bug (tracked as CVE-2022-2294) in WebRTC. WebRTC is an HTML5 specification that allows webpages to play real-time audio and video content inside the browser.

As usual, Google is keeping the vulnerability's technical details close to the vest until a majority of users have updated their browsers, but heap-buffer overflows in general are memory issues that can lead to a range of bad outcomes if exploited. Possible outcomes include crashing the device, denial of service (DoS), arbitrary code execution, and security-service bypasses.

"Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2022-2294 exists in the wild," the company said in its advisory on the issue.

To address the flaw, Google released Chrome 103 (103.0.5060.71) for Android on Monday – it said that the update would be rolling out on Google Play "over the next few days."

The update fixes two other security bugs as well: One is a high-severity type-confusion bug (CVE-2022-2295) in Google's V8 open source JavaScript engine, which earned a $7,500 bug bounty for reporters avaue and Buff3tts at S.S.L.; and the other is an unspecified fix that was discovered internally. Type-confusion issues can also lead to code execution, crashes, and logical efforts.

Fourth Exploited Chrome Zero-Day Bug in 2022

The WebRTC flaw is the fourth zero-day in Chrome so far this year. Notably, in April Google disclosed a type-confusion vulnerability that is already being exploited in the wild (CVE-2022-1364), which affects the JavaScript and WebAssembly engine in the browser.

Another type-confusion problem in V8 (CVE-2022-1096) was patched in March; and the third was patched in February (CVE-2022-0609), after it was exploited by a North Korean-backed state advanced persistent threat, according to the Google Threat Analysis Group (TAG).