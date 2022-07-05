informa
/
Announcements
Event
Building & Maintaining an Effective Remote Access Strategy | August 2 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Building & Maintaining Security at the Network Edge | July 28 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How Ransomware Works - And What You Can Do to Stop It | July 14 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Vulnerabilities/Threats
2 min read
article

Google Chrome WebRTC Zero-Day Faces Active Exploitation

The heap buffer-overflow issue in Chrome for Android could be used for DoS, code execution, and more.
Tara Seals
Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
July 05, 2022
MacOS icons showing Finder, Google Chrome, and Firefox browsers.
Source: ImageBROKER via Alamy Stock Photo

A zero-day security vulnerability in Google Chrome for Android is being actively exploited in the wild, the Internet giant says.

The issue is a high-severity heap-buffer overflow bug (tracked as CVE-2022-2294) in WebRTC. WebRTC is an HTML5 specification that allows webpages to play real-time audio and video content inside the browser.

As usual, Google is keeping the vulnerability's technical details close to the vest until a majority of users have updated their browsers, but heap-buffer overflows in general are memory issues that can lead to a range of bad outcomes if exploited. Possible outcomes include crashing the device, denial of service (DoS), arbitrary code execution, and security-service bypasses.

"Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2022-2294 exists in the wild," the company said in its advisory on the issue.

To address the flaw, Google released Chrome 103 (103.0.5060.71) for Android on Monday – it said that the update would be rolling out on Google Play "over the next few days."

The update fixes two other security bugs as well: One is a high-severity type-confusion bug (CVE-2022-2295) in Google's V8 open source JavaScript engine, which earned a $7,500 bug bounty for reporters avaue and Buff3tts at S.S.L.; and the other is an unspecified fix that was discovered internally. Type-confusion issues can also lead to code execution, crashes, and logical efforts.

Fourth Exploited Chrome Zero-Day Bug in 2022

The WebRTC flaw is the fourth zero-day in Chrome so far this year. Notably, in April Google disclosed a type-confusion vulnerability that is already being exploited in the wild (CVE-2022-1364), which affects the JavaScript and WebAssembly engine in the browser.

Another type-confusion problem in V8 (CVE-2022-1096) was patched in March; and the third was patched in February (CVE-2022-0609), after it was exploited by a North Korean-backed state advanced persistent threat, according to the Google Threat Analysis Group (TAG).

Threat IntelligenceMobile
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
CISA Recommends Organizations Update to the Latest Version of Google Chrome
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Beware the 'Secret Agent' Cloud Middleware
Kelly Jackson Higgins 2, Editor-in-Chief, Dark Reading
Symbiote Malware Poses Stealthy, Linux-Based Threat to Financial Industry
Nathan Eddy, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Artificial Intelligence and Security: What You Should Know
Joshua Bevitz, Partner, Newmeyer Dillion
Gabriella Stevens, Associate, Newmeyer Dillion
Prashant Sharma, Co-Founder & CTO, Secuvy Inc.
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports