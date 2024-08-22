Google Chrome Update Fixes Flaw Exploited in the Wild
New Chrome release set to roll out over the next few days addresses 38 security issues in the browser.
August 22, 2024
New security fixes are being rolled out to address a high-severity vulnerability found in Google's Chrome browser.
The flaw, tracked as CVE-2024-7971, is a type confusion bug located in the V8 JavaScript and WebAssembly engine. Google reported that an exploit for the vulnerability exists in the wild.
According to the NIST National Vulnerability Database (NVD), "type confusion in V8 in Google Chrome prior to 128.0.6613.84 allowed a remote attacker to exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page."
Chrome's updated version 128 will roll out in the next few days and weeks, with fixes for 38 vulnerabilities, including CVE-2024-7971. Google credited the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) and Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) with reporting the type confusion flaw just a few days ago.
About the Author
You May Also Like
Securing Your Cloud AssetsAugust 27, 2024
Determining Exposure and Risk In The Event of a BreachAugust 28, 2024
Developing a Cyber Risk Assessment for the C-SuiteAugust 29, 2024
Catch the Threat Before it Catches you: Proactive Ransomware DefenseSeptember 5, 2024
How to Evaluate Hybrid-Cloud Network Policies and Enhance SecuritySeptember 18, 2024
[Virtual Event] The Essential Guide to Cloud ManagementOctober 17, 2024
Black Hat Europe - December 9-12 - Learn MoreDecember 10, 2024
SecTor - Canada's IT Security Conference Oct 22-24 - Learn MoreOctober 22, 2024
[Virtual Event] The Essential Guide to Cloud ManagementOctober 17, 2024
Black Hat Europe - December 9-12 - Learn MoreDecember 10, 2024
SecTor - Canada's IT Security Conference Oct 22-24 - Learn MoreOctober 22, 2024