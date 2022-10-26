informa
Vulnerabilities/Threats
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Google Chrome Pays $57K (and Counting) in Bug Bounties for Latest Update

Chrome's Stable Channel 107 rollout includes security fixes from a slew of independent researchers, racking up nearly $60,000 in bounties.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 26, 2022
Image of Google Chrome webpage displayed on monitor
Source: IB Photography via Alamy

Google Chrome's rollout of its latest browser update includes 14 individual security fixes — three high-severity — found by independent researchers who earned bug bounty payouts totaling more than $57,000. 

There is still one high-severity bug with a payout amount listed as "TBD," meaning the final collective tally could top $60,000. 

The latest update, Chrome 107 for Windows, Mac, and Linux, will roll out over the coming days, Google announced, along with the new version's security improvements. 

"We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel," the Chrome team said about the update's release

