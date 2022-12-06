Google Chrome Flaw Added to CISA Patch List

Although details about its real-world impact are vague, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added a Google Chrome flaw to its list of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog.

Google has already released a fixed version of Chrome browser for Windows, Mac, and Linux users. CISA has given government agencies until Dec. 26 to get a patch in place.

Tracked under CVE-2022-4262, CISA described the Google Chrome V8 Engine flaw as a "type confusion vulnerability." Attackers can exploit this kind of vulnerability by using a specially crafted HTML page to corrupt the heap and crashing the browser. Attackers can also exploit type confusion flaws to execute arbitrary code. An exploit for CVE-2022-4262 already exists in the wild, according to Google.



"Specific impacts from exploitation are not available at this time," CISA added.