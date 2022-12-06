informa
/
Announcements
Event
Cybersecurity Outlook 2023 - A Dark Reading, Black Hat, Omdia December 13 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Vulnerabilities/Threats
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Google Chrome Flaw Added to CISA Patch List

CISA gives agencies deadline to patch against Google Chrome bug being actively exploited in the wild.
December 06, 2022
CISA logo
Source: GK Images via Alamy

Although details about its real-world impact are vague, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added a Google Chrome flaw to its list of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog.

Google has already released a fixed version of Chrome browser for Windows, Mac, and Linux users. CISA has given government agencies until Dec. 26 to get a patch in place.

Tracked under CVE-2022-4262, CISA described the Google Chrome V8 Engine flaw as a "type confusion vulnerability." Attackers can exploit this kind of vulnerability by using a specially crafted HTML page to corrupt the heap and crashing the browser. Attackers can also exploit type confusion flaws to execute arbitrary code. An exploit for CVE-2022-4262 already exists in the wild, according to Google.

"Specific impacts from exploitation are not available at this time," CISA added.

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
SOC Turns to Homegrown Machine Learning to Catch Cyber Intruders
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Where Advanced Cyberttackers Are Heading Next: Disruptive Hits, New Tech
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
One Year After Log4Shell, Most Firms Are Still Exposed to Attack
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Is MFA the Vegetable of Cybersecurity?
Andrea Fisher, Security Specialist, Microsoft
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports