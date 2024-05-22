GitHub Authentication Bypass Opens Enterprise Server to Attackers
The max-severity bug affects versions using the SAML single sign-on mechanism.
May 22, 2024
A max-critical security vulnerability in GitHub's Enterprise Server could allow attackers to bypass authentication and obtain administrative privileges.
The good news is that the bug (CVE-2024-4985, CVSS 10) only affects implementations that use the SAML single sign-on (SSO) authentication approach with the optional encrypted assertions feature enabled.
An attacker can exploit the issue by creating a fake SAML response to provision and/or gain access to a user with site administrator privileges, according to the bug advisory.
Versions of GitHub Enterprise Server prior to 3.13.0 are affected; the Microsoft-owned platform issued an emergency fix in versions 3.9.15, 3.10.12, 3.11.10, and 3.12.4.
