Preparing for the Future of Post-Quantum Cryptography

COMMENTARY

Quantum computing has been projected to enable market-defining and life-changing capabilities since its inception more than three decades ago. From financial portfolio optimization and improved electric vehicle (EV) battery production to enhanced drug discovery and advanced semiconductor manufacturing, quantum computers can perform complex calculations at faster speeds than both traditional and super computers.

Thanks to the recent artificial intelligence (AI) boom, quantum computing is predicted to become even more significant in the coming years. Quantum computers will facilitate advancements in AI algorithms — better known as quantum AI or QAI. These quantum-enabled AI models will be faster as well as more accurate and efficient, due to quantum computers' parallel processing abilities that can simultaneously solve complex problems and prepare large datasets. This also means that quantum computing can deliver more energy-efficient AI algorithms, as well as hybrid architecture, neural network-enabled data modeling, and improved AI and data security.

Despite the positivity surrounding quantum computing, there is also a dark side to this burgeoning technology. Cybersecurity criminals are increasingly using quantum computing techniques to attack enterprises and break encryptions. It is believed that in the next five to 10 years, quantum computers will be able to break the majority of today's cryptographic algorithms.

This reality leaves corporate leaders and cybersecurity experts with one choice — prepare for the future of post-quantum cryptography (PQC) before it's too late.

Current State of Post-Quantum Cryptography

Encryption has been a highly divisive cybersecurity tool in the United States for several decades. In fact, if it was not for the work of experts like Phil Zimmerman catalyzing public-private discussion during the Crypto Wars, we could be living in a more vulnerable world, where encryption was still widely outlawed.

Fortunately, after years of debate and a growing onslaught of concerning cyberattacks, cryptography is now a broadly accepted security technique, backed by the US government. Encryption is used to protect everything from emails to cryptocurrencies to private wireless networks. However, of all the cryptographic applications, post-quantum cryptography in particular is now the gold standard.

In 2022, Congress passed the Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act to ensure all federal entities will have quantum-resilient plans and technology in the coming years. The National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) also collectively developed the "Quantum Readiness: Migration to Post-Quantum Cryptography" information sheet last year, to advise US defense agencies and private enterprises alike on the new reality of cybersecurity in our post-quantum world.

This surge in PQC legislation is largely due to the fact that most of our existing encryption is weak and cannot withstand a quantum-enabled attack. And while there is some work being done to advance quantum-proof algorithms, it is not nearly enough. Organizations across industries will be subjected to quantum-led attacks, including government agencies, financial and insurance enterprises, government suppliers — such as aerospace and defense companies — and corporations managing critical infrastructure like telcos and utilities. In other words, PQC is a matter of national security and personal privacy.

Bolstering Unbreakable Security

Cyber leaders have always been tasked with preparing for the unpredictable, but now perhaps for the first time, they must prepare for the unknown. Cyber teams have limited knowledge of both quantum-enabled attacks and quantum-resistant encryption. So how can leaders across sectors bolster their defenses in the unfolding era of PQC?

To start, preparations should begin with risk assessments and inventories to help organizations understand where they have cryptographic gaps. Cyber teams should ask themselves where and how they are using encryption. Moreover, they should identify the various kinds of encryption algorithms and their current use cases across the enterprise. This will, in turn, help companies achieve crypto agility across systems.

Leaders must also enable a cultural and technological reset. Most cybersecurity professionals will need to be trained to identify, mitigate, respond to, and even predict and prevent quantum-driven threats. These upskilling and reskilling initiatives will typically require third-party support from cyber vendors with deep expertise in quantum technologies.

In order to ultimately protect data and secure AI models using post-quantum cryptographic protocols, algorithms, and systems, organizations will also have to revamp their key management strategy, public key infrastructure deployments, and certificate life cycle management practices.

The AI boom and increasing popularity of quantum computing necessitates quantum-resilient security. The US government has seen the writing on the wall — and now, enterprises must meet the unknown head-on as well.