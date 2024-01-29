New Jersey School District Shut Down by CyberattackNew Jersey School District Shut Down by Cyberattack
Sunday night, Freehold Township district officials notified its staff and parents that school would not be in session Monday due to technical difficulties caused by a cyber incident.
January 29, 2024
On Jan. 28, the Freehold Township School District informed its staff, families, and students that its schools and offices would be closed today due to a cybersecurity incident.
School officials said that because of the incident, the district, located in Freehold, N.J., was experiencing technical difficulties and that it is working with third-party cybersecurity experts to address the issue.
Dianne Martello Brethauer, the district assistant superintendent, apologized on her X account (formerly known as Twitter) for the inconvenience after announcing the disruption the district is facing.
"There's an ongoing investigation," Michael Amoroso, president of the Freehold Township Board of Education said this morning. "We'll certainly make an announcement about [Tuesday's schedule] when the time comes. There's people working on it throughout the day."
No additional information regarding the nature of the attack has been released.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Tips for Managing Cloud Security in a Hybrid EnvironmentFeb 01, 2024
Top Cloud Security Threats Targeting EnterprisesFeb 08, 2024
DevSecOps: The Smart Way to Shift LeftFeb 14, 2024
Making Sense of Security Operations DataFeb 21, 2024
Your Everywhere Security Guide: 4 Steps to Stop CyberattacksFeb 27, 2024