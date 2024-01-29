Sponsored By

Sunday night, Freehold Township district officials notified its staff and parents that school would not be in session Monday due to technical difficulties caused by a cyber incident.

Kristina Beek, Associate Editor, Dark Reading

January 29, 2024

On Jan. 28, the Freehold Township School District informed its staff, families, and students that its schools and offices would be closed today due to a cybersecurity incident.

School officials said that because of the incident, the district, located in Freehold, N.J., was experiencing technical difficulties and that it is working with third-party cybersecurity experts to address the issue.

Dianne Martello Brethauer, the district assistant superintendent, apologized on her X account (formerly known as Twitter) for the inconvenience after announcing the disruption the district is facing. 

"There's an ongoing investigation," Michael Amoroso, president of the Freehold Township Board of Education said this morning. "We'll certainly make an announcement about [Tuesday's schedule] when the time comes. There's people working on it throughout the day."

No additional information regarding the nature of the attack has been released.

