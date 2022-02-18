Free Cybersecurity Tools and Services List Published by CISA

The US Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has assembled an online list of free and open source security tools and services — including its own — in an effort to help organizations improve their security posture.

CISA calls the list a "living repository" of free tools and services provided by private- and public-sector organizations that will updated as needed with new resources. The freebie list maps to four goals from the agency's "CISA Insights: Implement Cybersecurity Measures Now to Protect Against Critical Threats" recommendations:

Reducing the likelihood of a damaging cyber incident

Detecting malicious activity quickly

Responding effectively to confirmed incidents

Maximizing resilience

Among the types of free tools in the list compiled by CISA: CISA's vulnerability scanning and incident response services, Microsoft's Defender Application Guard, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, Google Safe Browsing, Cloudflare Zero Trust Services, and Mandiant Attack Surface Management.