Forescout Enhances Continuum Platform With New OT Capabilities

MIAMI - S4x22 Conference - April 19, 2022 – Forescout Technologies, the leader in cybersecurity automation, today announced that it has enhanced the operational technology (OT) and IoT capabilities for its newly released Forescout Continuum Platform, the industry’s first automated cybersecurity platform that continuously manages the risk posture of cyber assets and delivers enhanced threat detection and response for operational continuity.

The cyber and operational risks and threats affecting OT organizations are multiplying, calling for cybersecurity solutions that scale across an organization’s entire infrastructure and distributed locations. Organizations with OT and industrial control system (ICS) networks are also facing a cybersecurity skills gap and resource shortage, making it increasingly difficult to keep up with the evolving threat landscape. To address these issues for industrial enterprises, Forescout added new capabilities to provide broader visibility and threat detection for OT and IoT devices with an enhanced user experience, increased scalability and performance, and flexible deployment options to help automate workflows and enable a more effective platform operation and cost-effective deployments at scale.

“Forescout Continuum Platform is unique in its ability to automate cybersecurity workflows for both data collection and incident response, effectively collaborating with the other security tools for an effective collective defense,” said Daniel Trivellato, Vice President of OT, Forescout. “The new release allows organizations to quickly and easily gather and analyze the information they need, while reducing the learning curve and helping them prioritize and automate response across their OT networks. These enhancements also improve operational and cost effectiveness of large-scale enterprise deployments, which is highly valued by individual customers that have deployed our OT solution to a thousand distinct locations.”

The new capabilities and benefits include:

Enhanced user experience: A streamlined UI developed based on customer feedback for more efficient workflows, including at-a-glance insights into the trends and risks of all OT networks; a scalable asset page for effective analysis of risks, vulnerabilities and communications; and a new alerts page to better prioritize threat mitigation.

A streamlined UI developed based on customer feedback for more efficient workflows, including at-a-glance insights into the trends and risks of all OT networks; a scalable asset page for effective analysis of risks, vulnerabilities and communications; and a new alerts page to better prioritize threat mitigation. Effective deployment at scale : New sensor templates and centralized sensor configuration for faster deployment at hundreds of sites; ability to monitor up to 10 Gbps for centralized deployment models; support for DHCP networks and devices.

: New sensor templates and centralized sensor configuration for faster deployment at hundreds of sites; ability to monitor up to 10 Gbps for centralized deployment models; support for DHCP networks and devices. Expanded visibility and detection: Further expansion of our broad protocol coverage of 250+ IT, OT and IoT protocols so customers can identify and assess more assets and vendors; extended coverage to 30 active queries to identify common OT, IoT and IT devices; an extensibility framework for active queries and asset classification to expand built-in visibility and asset roles at run-time for more accurate classification.

Further expansion of our broad protocol coverage of 250+ IT, OT and IoT protocols so customers can identify and assess more assets and vendors; extended coverage to 30 active queries to identify common OT, IoT and IT devices; an extensibility framework for active queries and asset classification to expand built-in visibility and asset roles at run-time for more accurate classification. Flexible Deployment Options: All passive and active sensors are deployed as containers by default, to allow deployment on almost any appliance; support for smaller, low-cost hardware for decentralization or segmented networks; support for deployment on 3rd party network infrastructure hardware; ability to deploy the Command Center in private AWS and Azure instances.

Forescout excels in ICS asset visibility according to the Forrester Wave™: Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Solutions, Q4 2021 and has “the broadest ICS protocol support of the vendors evaluated. That protocol knowledge also helps Forescout deploy the leading asset discovery and identification capability in this evaluation according to multiple customers”. The in-depth visibility of IT, IoT and OT networks and assets offered by Forescout Continuum is key to enabling effective, real-time management of a full range of operational and cyber risks, and Forescout is committed to continuously broaden these capabilities so industrial enterprises can operate securely without disruptions.

