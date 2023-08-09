informa
Announcements
Event
Where and When Automation Makes Sense For Enterprise Cybersecurity | August 29 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
Best Practices and Tools for OT and IT Security | August 16 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Vulnerabilities/Threats
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Disposed-of Gadgets Can Lead to Wi-Fi Network Hacks, Kaspersky Says

Wi-Fi settings are easily stolen when old gadgets are gotten rid of, which puts end users in the crosshairs for network attacks.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
August 09, 2023
a wifi signal with two arrows pointing to it from different directions on a screen.
Source: Pashalgnatov via iStock

When disposing of old technology — such as old phones, computers, printers, and smartwatches — it's essential to remember to clear the stored Wi-Fi network information. That's because this data is often unprotected and easy to retrieve from discarded gadgets, according to a new article on the dangers of leaky Wi-Fi access from Kaspersky.

Information from Wi-Fi is frequently stolen from discarded technology by threat actors. Criminals first determine who owned the device: If it was sold, a buyer knows who it came from; if it's recycled, contact details may still be left on the device. If the device is thrown away, it's likely that it was thrown somewhere close to where the device was last used. Threat actors can even access and steal Wi-Fi networks after a factory reset through clues left behind, including the name of the Wi-Fi network or the name of the phone (for example, Jane's iPhone).

When a Wi-Fi network is breached, a threat actor can then hack onto any device connected to it. Besides spamming or DDoS attacks, the owner of the hacked device can be subjected to slower internet, a leaked IP address on denylists, and even face blocking by their ISP in severe cases.  

The best way to prevent a situation in which one's Wi-Fi network is leaked is first to reset and wipe the setting from the device before handing it over. Then double check to make sure that everything is truly gone. After this, it's best to change the password on the Wi-Fi network and update the settings on all other devices connected to the network. 

RiskVulnerability ManagementPrivacy
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Microsoft Patches Zero-Day Bug Under Active Exploit in August Update
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Citrix Zero-Day: 7K Instances Remain Exposed, 460 Compromised
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Attacker Breakout Time Shrinks Again, Underscoring Need for Automation
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Apple Users See Big Mac Attack, Says Accenture
Jeffrey Schwartz, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports