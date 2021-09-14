DHS Secretary Mayorkas Headlines Billington Cybersecurity Summit

WASHINGTON, DC (September 14, 2021)—DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will keynote the 12th Annual Billington Cybersecurity Summit, a virtual event being held October 6-8, 2021 that explores “Developing a Cyber National Strategy for the Speed of Mission.” More than 130 speakers spanning government, military, nonprofits, industry and academia, including Federal CISO Chris De Rusha and DHS CISA Director Jen Easterly, will discuss the hottest cyber trends and issues during more than 40 sessions.

“The past year highlighted the need for strong cybersecurity. COVID pushed our reliance on technology, which provided even more opportunities for our adversaries to exploit our cyber weaknesses, as evidenced by recent ransomware attacks,” explained Thomas K. Billington, CEO and Founder, Billington CyberSecurity, a leading cyber education company for executives founded in 2010. “Our summit provides an invaluable and timely learning experience with experts that have different vantage points regarding cyber issues.”

Designed to address the nation’s pressing cyber needs, the three-day streaming event includes panel discussions, breakout sessions, fireside chats, and awards. New this year, five Innovation Showcase sessions will explore creative and new solutions for vexing cyber issues. Sessions will address risks associated with insider data theft, artificial intelligence, edge computing and more.

The Fireside Chats provide revealing insights into how the government is approaching some of the nation’s cyber vulnerabilities. During the first Fireside Chat, Robert Joyce, Director, National Cybersecurity Directorate, NSA, DoD, will kick start the conference with a strategic view of the current cyber landscape and how this year’s major cyber events are shaping new ways of thinking about cybersecurity. The Hon. Chris Inglis, National Cyber Director, EOP, will also participate in a Fireside Chat, discussing how cybersecurity fits into the Biden Administration’s list of priorities.

Throughout the event, topics are featured from the headlines and include sessions such as: The Software Supply Chain Future; Zero Trust - Execution, Strategy and the Insider Threat; The Ransomware Threat; Building an Effective Cyber Workforce; Five Eyes Defense CIO Perspectives; Telehealth: Enhancing Security, Privacy and Trust in the Aftermath of Covid-19; Ensuring Cybersecurity in the Transition to 5G; and Securing Crypto Financial Systems.

A sampling of speakers includes:

Lindy Cameron, CEO, National Cyber Security Centre (U.K.)

Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, Director, DISA and Commander, JFHQ-DODIN

David McKeown, Senior Information Security Officer, and Deputy CIO for Cybersecurity, DOD

John Sherman, Acting CIO, DOD

Lt. Gen. Michael S. Groen, Director, Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center

William MacMillan, CISO, CIA

Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty, Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Command

Eileen Vidrine, CDO, U.S. Air Force

Steven Hernandez, CISO/ Director, Information Assurance Services, U.S. Department of Education

Sali Osman, CISO, International Monetary Fund

Katie Olson, Acting Director, Defense Digital Service, DOD

Eric Goldstein, Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity, CISA, DHS

Bryan Vorndran, Assistant Director, Cyber Division, FBI

Maj. Gen. Garrett Yee, Assistant to the Director, DISA

Learn more or register at https://billingtoncybersummit.com/. Tickets for corporate attendees are $595; nonprofits are $250; faculty are $95; and military/government/students/press are free. Press interested in covering should contact Shawn Flaherty at 703-554-3609.

Presented by over 25 sponsors (the full list is here), led by Amazon Web S ervices , CISCO, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Booz Allen Hamilton, the Billington Summit convenes leading senior cyber government decision-makers to examine key trends and topics while fostering deeper dialogue between government leaders and private industry.

The full agenda is listed here: https://billingtoncybersummit.com/agenda.