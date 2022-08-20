informa
Vulnerabilities/Threats
1 min read
video

DeepSurface Adds Risk-Based Approach to Vulnerability Management

DeepSurface’s Tim Morgan explains how network complexity and cloud computing have contributed to the challenge, and how automation can help.
Terry Sweeney
Contributing Editor
August 20, 2022
Dark Reading
Vulnerability management has changed dramatically in recent years, thanks to greater volume of risks. DeepSurface’s Tim Morgan explains how network complexity and cloud computing have contributed to this challenge, and how automation can help. Morgan parses automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, plus a few tips on how to cut through the hype. He also offers advice on how CISOs can better communicate about risk with their boards.

Risk
