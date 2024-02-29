Cybersecurity Startup Morphisec Appoints Ron Reinfeld As CEO

PRESS RELEASE

BOSTON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morphisec endpoint security system (MTD) has announced the appointment of Ron Reinfeld as the new CEO of the company. Reinfeld joined Morphisec three years ago as its Chief Financial Officer. He replaces Ronen Yehoshua at the helm. Yehoshua will remain at the company in the role of President after nine years as CEO.

Before joining Morphisec, Reinfeld served as CFO at IntSights (acquired by Rapid7) as well as CFO at Zooz (acquired by PayU), and has held various financial and operations roles at Cloudshare, Clarizen, and Ernst & Young. In addition, Reinfeld has held multiple advisory roles at early-stage tech startups.

"In the last two years, the company has made a significant leap forward both technologically and in terms of sales, and we continue to set bold goals while leading the company's growth and profitability in global markets," said Reinfeld. "I am proud and excited about taking on the new position. Ronen and I will continue to work closely and efficiently alongside the company's employees who bring with them exceptional professional qualities and high values."

"As we head into 2024, Morphisec is experiencing a positive shift that could significantly enhance its value and positioning in the market. This turning point is driven by concrete plans, including ongoing growth, improved efficiency, successful launch of the new Anti-Ransomware product, and a sharper focus on strategic business development. Achieving these goals will require everyone to step up their game."

Morphisec's prevention-first software stops ransomware and other advanced attacks from endpoint to the cloud. The company protects over 7,000 customers and 9 million endpoints worldwide.

Ronen Yehoshua, president of Morphisc: "I finish my position as the company's CEO with great satisfaction. From day one and over the past nine years since the company's inception, we have been determined to build an innovative and groundbreaking company. I am convinced that Ron will lead Morphisec's further growth and development. As the president of the company, I will continue to work together with Ron, to guide the company and grow it forward."

Yoav Tzruya, JVP General Partner and board member at Morphisec: "We want to thank Ronen for the great results in bringing Morphisec from an academic idea to a successful growth-stage startup. Morphisec stands as a disruptive force in the industry, committed to safeguarding enterprises worldwide, with a user base exceeding 9 million. We remain steadfast in our support of the team and our collective mission, and we welcome Ron to his new role as Morphisec CEO. We are confident that his experience and capabilities, while working with the management team and Ronen will take the company to the next level."