informa
/
Announcements
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Event
Emerging Cyber Vulnerabilities That Every Enterprise Should Know About | Sept 22 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Manage Your Unmanaged Cloud Attack Surface | Sept 21 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Using Identity & Access Management to Improve Cyber Defense | Sept 13 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Vulnerabilities/Threats
0 MIN READ
Products & Releases

Cybersecurity Awareness Campaigns: How Effective Are They in Changing Behavior?

Your chance to be a part of a ground-breaking study.
September 12, 2022

The European Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) each October promotes cybersecurity among EU citizens and organizations, and is partnering with Anima People, specialists in behavioral science related to security, in a critical project to evaluate cybersecurity awareness campaigns in behavior change among employees. Organizations worldwide will benefit by the intelligence they need to design successful campaigns in the future, helping to drive long-term behavior conducive to a cyber-secure world. Please participate by completing this survey: https://ec.europa.eu/eusurvey/runner/Cybersecurity_Awareness_ECSM-PreC

Careers & People
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
US Sanctions Iran Over APT Cyberattack Activity
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Microsoft, Cloud Providers Move to Ban Basic Authentication
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
A Pragmatic Response to the Quantum Threat
Duncan Jones, Head of Quantum Cybersecurity, Quantinuum
Vulnerability Exploits, Not Phishing, Are the Top Cyberattack Vector for Initial Compromise
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports