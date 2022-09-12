Cybersecurity Awareness Campaigns: How Effective Are They in Changing Behavior?

The European Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) each October promotes cybersecurity among EU citizens and organizations, and is partnering with Anima People, specialists in behavioral science related to security, in a critical project to evaluate cybersecurity awareness campaigns in behavior change among employees. Organizations worldwide will benefit by the intelligence they need to design successful campaigns in the future, helping to drive long-term behavior conducive to a cyber-secure world. Please participate by completing this survey: https://ec.europa.eu/eusurvey/runner/Cybersecurity_Awareness_ECSM-PreC