Cyber Security Works to Rebrand As Securin Inc.

Cyber Security Works Inc., a leading security company, today announced that it is rebranding asSecurin Inc. due to the evolution of its service capabilities and offerings.Under the new identity, it will provide tech-enabled security solutions tocontinuously improve customers' security posture and help them gain resilienceagainst evolving threats.

CSW offers flagship services such as vulnerability management and penetration

testing to customers around the globe. In 2020, CSW became a CVE Numbering

Authority (CNA) to help the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and MITRE

validate newly discovered zero-day vulnerabilities.



In 2022, CSW acquired Securin, an automated platform with solutions such as

attack surface management (ASM) and vulnerability intelligence (VI). Since its

launch, Securin ASM has been providing many leading tech companies with an

outside-in view of their expanding attack surface from an adversary's

perspective and helping them to prioritize and remediate their most dangerous

exposures. Securin VI offers an entire spectrum of vulnerability intelligence

powered by 700+ authentic intelligence feeds that continuously measure a

vulnerability's risk. Through its artificial intelligence (AI) & machine

learning (ML) models, Securin's VI platform warns its customers about

vulnerabilities that will likely be exploited soon, enabling them to prioritize

and patch proactively.



After this rebrand, Securin will combine its offerings to provide customers with

a comprehensive suite of security solutions such as ASM, VI, Vulnerability

Management, and Penetration Testing to level up their security. Securin has

grown to 250+ employees globally and will continue to operate from its offices

in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Chennai, India.



Ram Movva, Co-Founder and Chairman of Securin, said, "In the past few years, we

have added many new capabilities to our offerings. With the shifting

cybersecurity landscape and evolving threats, it is critical to implement tools

and solutions that can provide actionable and timely intelligence to prevent

cybersecurity breaches before they happen. As we forge ahead, we want to become a tech-enabled solution organization focused on increasing the security posture of our customers through our suite of offerings. We believe Securin, as our

overall brand name, embodies our vision to secure organizations to build

resilience against emerging threats."



Expanding on Movva's comments, Aaron Sandeen, CEO of Securin, said, "We are very excited to rebrand as Securin. CSW has seen amazing growth in the past two years and evolved beyond recognition. We have been providing our customers with a full suite of capabilities, such as vulnerability management and penetration testing, bundled with ASM & VI. Rebranding into Securin is the next step in our business evolution, which will enable us to focus on our vision to improve security posture and reduce the attack surface of our customers."



Sandeen added, "By combining our services - vulnerability management and

penetration testing with products like Securin ASM and Securin VI, we will be

offering customers a powerful suite of solutions that will manage and shrink

their expanding attack surface and also keep them a step ahead of the bad guys."

After the rebrand, Securin will continue to act as a CVE Numbering Authority

(CNA) and help MITRE validate zero days and expedite their entry in the National

Vulnerability Database (NVD).

To learn more, visit http://www.securin.io.



About Securin

Securin is a leading provider of tech-enabled cybersecurity services, helping

hundreds of customers worldwide gain resilience against emerging threats.

Powered by accurate vulnerability intelligence, human expertise, and automation,

its products and services have enabled enterprises to make critical security

decisions to manage their expanding attack surface.