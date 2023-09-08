informa
Announcements
Event
Tips for A Streamlined Transition to Zero Trust | Sept 28 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER NOW>
Event
The Evolution of the Vulnerability Landscape in 2023 | Sept 27 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Vulnerabilities/Threats
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Critical Security Bug Opens Cisco BroadWorks to Complete Takeover

Cyberattackers could exploit CVE-2023-20238 to carry out a variety of nefarious deeds, from data theft and code execution to phishing, fraud, and DoS.
Tara Seals
Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
September 08, 2023
a band-aid imprinted with computer code
Source: Andre Boukreev via Shutterstock

A critical security vulnerability in Cisco's BroadWorks unified collaboration and messaging platform could pave the way for complete takeover of the platform, and the theft of a raft of sensitive data.

BroadWorks is an all-in-one unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform that includes VoIP calling, instant messaging, video calling, WebEx integration, and more. It's one of Cisco's flagship offerings and enjoys dominant market share, with millions of business seats signed up across enterprises and small and midsize businesses (SMBs) alike.

The bug (CVE-2023-20238), which exists in some implementations of the BroadWorks Application Delivery Platform and the BroadWorks Xtended Services Platform specifically, carries a 10 out of 10 on the CVSS vulnerability-severity scale.

According to an official advisory, cyberattackers wielding a valid BroadWorks user ID can exploit the platform's single sign-on (SSO) implementation to authenticate as an existing user. From there, they could hijack communications, snoop on sensitive communications, send fraudulent messages, phish info from other internal users, make phone calls for toll fraud purposes, cause denial-of-service (DoS), and more.

"This vulnerability is due to the method used to validate SSO tokens," according to the networking giant. "A successful exploit could allow the attacker to [take actions at the] privilege level of the forged account ... If that account is an administrator account, the attacker would have the ability to view confidential information, modify customer settings, or modify settings for other users."

Cisco has patched CVE-2023-20238 in AP.platform.23.0.1075.ap385341 and in the 2023.06_1.333 and 2023.07_1.332 release independent versions.

EndpointApplication SecurityAuthentication
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Apple Hit By 2 No-Click Zero-Days in Blastpass Exploit Chain
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
W3LL Gang Compromises Thousands of Microsoft 365 Accounts
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
5 Ways to Prepare for Google's 90-Day TLS Certificate Expiration
Murali Palanisamy, Chief Solutions Officer, AppViewX
Rackspace Faces Massive Cleanup Costs After Ransomware Attack
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports