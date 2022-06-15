Critical Citrix Bugs Impact All ADM Servers, Agents

Citrix is advising users of its Application Delivery Management (ADM) solutions to update their systems against a pair of newly discovered vulnerabilities.

Tracked under CVE-2022-27511, the first vulnerability could allow system corruption leading to the admin password being reset after reboot. The second, CVE-2022-27512, if exploited, could allow a threat actor to temporarily disrupt the ADM license service.

Although a fix has been issued, customers using outdated, unsupported versions are advised by Citrix to upgrade.

Also, "Citrix strongly recommends that network traffic to the Citrix ADM’s IP address is segmented, either physically or logically, from standard network traffic," the vulnerability notice from Citrix recommended. "Doing so diminishes the risk of exploitation of these issues."