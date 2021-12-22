informa
/
Announcements
Event
Cybersecurity Outlook 2022 | A FREE Dark Reading & Black Hat Virtual Event | December 8, 2021 <REGISTER NOW>
Alert
Check out our NEW section called "DR Tech" for comprehensive coverage of new & emerging cybersecurity technology.
PreviousNext
Vulnerabilities/Threats
Quick Hits

CISA's New Log4j Scanner Aims to Find Vulnerable Apps

The open-sourced scanner was derived from scanners built by members across the open source community, CISA reports.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
December 22, 2021

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has released an open source scanner that businesses can use to find Web services vulnerable to Log4j remote code execution vulnerabilities CVE-2021-44228 and CVE-2021-45046.

"Log4j-scanner is a project derived from other members of the open-source community by CISA to help organizations identify potentially vulnerable web services affected by log4j vulnerabilities," CISA officials wrote on GitHub.

The information and code in the repository were provided "as is," assembled with help from the open source community, and updated by CISA through a collaboration with the broader security community, they noted.

Officials noted there are likely more, still unknown ways to use the Log4j vulnerabilities and that CISA is monitoring multiple platforms to stay up to date as the situation evolves.

In a tweet posted Dec. 21, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas reported the Log4j vulnerability will also be included in the scope of the new "Hack DHS" bug bounty program announced Dec. 15. The program will include additional incentives to find and patch Log4j-related flaws in DHS systems, Mayorkas wrote.

Check out the CISA scanner on GitHub.

Application SecurityThreat Intelligence
Recommended Reading:
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
40% of Corporate Networks Targeted by Attackers Seeking to Exploit Log4j
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
How Do I Find My Servers With the Log4j Vulnerability?
Fahmida Y. Rashid, Features Editor, Dark Reading
What to Do While Waiting for the Log4j Updates
Fahmida Y. Rashid, Features Editor, Dark Reading
Dark Reading Reflects on a Legacy and Life Well-Written: Tim Wilson
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports