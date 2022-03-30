CISA, DOE Warn of Attacks on Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Devices

Threat actors are hacking Internet-connected uninterruptible power supply (UPS) devices, typically via default username and password combinations, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Department of Energy (DoE) warned this week in a joint alert.



The federal agencies recommend immediately removing UPS devices from the public Internet and ensuring that their management interface is behind a VPN or other security controls if it's accessible via the Internet.

Change any factory-default passwords and employ multifactor authentication and strong passwords, CISA and DOE recommended in their alert.

