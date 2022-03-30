informa
CISA, DOE Warn of Attacks on Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Devices

Take UPS management interfaces off the Internet "immediately," agencies say.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
March 30, 2022

Threat actors are hacking Internet-connected uninterruptible power supply (UPS) devices, typically via default username and password combinations, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Department of Energy (DoE) warned this week in a joint alert.

The federal agencies recommend immediately removing UPS devices from the public Internet and ensuring that their management interface is behind a VPN or other security controls if it's accessible via the Internet.

Change any factory-default passwords and employ multifactor authentication and strong passwords, CISA and DOE recommended in their alert.

