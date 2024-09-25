Third Ivanti Bug Comes Under Active Exploit, CISA Warns

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added a third Ivanti vulnerability to the agency's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog in as many weeks.

CVE-2024-7593 is a virtual traffic manager authentication bypass vulnerability that could be exploited by a remote unauthenticated attacker to bypass the admin panel and create their own admin accounts. The vulnerability stems from incorrect implementation of an authentication algorithm in older versions of Ivanti vTM.

The bug was given a high-severity core of 9.8 and was patched with the release of vTM versions 22.2R1, 22.3R3, 22.5R2, 22.6R2, and 22.7R2 in August.

At the time, Ivanti noted that a proof-of-concept was available and that customers should upgrade to the latest patched version of vTM as soon as possible. However, it's unclear whether the vulnerability is being exploited in the wild and, if so, who might be behind it.

As noted, this wouldn't be the first Ivanti vulnerability to come under active exploitation in recently; two flaws affecting the vendor's Cloud Service Appliance — CVE-2024-8963 and CVE-2024-8190 — have also been exploited by malicious actors.