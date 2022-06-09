Patching and patch management remain among security pros' biggest pain points; Paul Zimski, VP of product strategy for Automox, believes adding automation to the mix can make a serious dent in the patching equation for most organizations. Zimski also talks about cloud-based patch services as well as what automated vulnerability remediation can do to keep organizations more secure.
Automox Adds Automation to Patching, Vuln Management
Automox's Paul Zimski joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to talk about automated patch management.
