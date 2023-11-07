Atlassian Bug Escalated to 10, All Unpatched Instances Vulnerable

Active ransomware and other cyberattacks against unpatched Atlassian Confluence Data Center and Server technology have driven up the CVSS score of the related vulnerability from its original 9.1 to 10, the most critical rating on the scale.

All versions of Atlassian Confluence Data Center and Server are impacted, according to Atlassian, though cloud instances are not.

The improper authorization flaw's score, tracked under CVE-2023-22518, has been raised "due to a change in scope of the attack," according to the Atlassian advisory, which added there have now been observed active exploits against against the bug, including ransomware. Researchers at Rapid7 also issued an advisory warning of snowballing attacks starting over the weekend.

Atlassian, an Australian company, develops tools for software development and collaboration.

"This improper authorization vulnerability allows an unauthenticated attacker to reset Confluence and create a Confluence instance administrator account," the advisory added. "Using this account, an attacker can then perform all administrative actions that are available to Confluence instance administrator leading to a full loss of confidentiality, integrity and availability."

First disclosed on Oct. 31, the Atlassian Confluence vulnerability was observed under active exploit by Nov. 3.

Right now, Atlassian said it can't confirm which customer instances have been impacted by the active attacks, but the company warns security teams to look for the following: