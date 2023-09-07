informa
Announcements
Event
Tips for A Streamlined Transition to Zero Trust | Sept 28 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER NOW>
Event
The Evolution of the Vulnerability Landscape in 2023 | Sept 27 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Vulnerabilities/Threats
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Apple Hit By 2 No-Click Zero-Days in Blastpass Exploit Chain

Researchers at Citizen Lab recommend immediately updating any iPhones and iPads to the latest OSes.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
September 07, 2023
A person holding an iPhone that is updating
Source: Adobe Stock

Citizen Lab discovered two no-click zero-day vulnerabilities while checking an unidentified individual's device, which was delivering mercenary spyware from NSO Group's Pegasus.

Citizen Lab disclosed this information to Apple immediately and has assisted with the investigation. Apple, in turn, added two CVEs to this exploit chain: CVE-2023-41064 and CVE-2023-41061.

Researchers at Citizen Lab are calling the exploit chain "Blastpass," which can compromise iPhones running iOS 16.6.1 and tablets running iPadOS 16.6.1 without any victim interaction. "Processing a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," the company said in a statement.

This vulnerability has been addressed in Apple's most recent round of patches, and researchers recommend users update their devices. Those who are at extremely high risk due to their identity or profession should enable lockdown mode, an extreme protection measure for those who might be targeted in sophisticated digital threats, though few are ever attacked in such a manner. 

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Apple Hit By 2 No-Click Zero-Days in Blastpass Exploit Chain
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
W3LL Gang Compromises Thousands of Microsoft 365 Accounts
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
5 Ways to Prepare for Google's 90-Day TLS Certificate Expiration
Murali Palanisamy, Chief Solutions Officer, AppViewX
Rackspace Faces Massive Cleanup Costs After Ransomware Attack
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports