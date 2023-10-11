Adobe Acrobat Reader Vuln Now Under Attack

The Cybersecurity Infrastructure & Security Agency (CISA) this week added to its catalog of known exploited vulnerabilities an Adobe Acrobat Reader use-after-free bug.

Adobe Acrobat and Reader Document Cloud Versions 22.003.20282 and 22.003.20281 and earlier contain the flaw (CVE-2023-21608), as do Adobe Acrobat and Reader 20.005.30418 and earlier. The use-after-free vuln allows an attacker to remotely execute malicious code on a compromised account, and execute the exploit when a victim opens the rigged PDF file.

CISA recommends applying the latest updates to the affected software, which was patched in January of this year. Researchers who discovered and reported the vuln shared details of their findings in a February 2023 blog post.