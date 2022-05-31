informa
/
Announcements
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Vulnerabilities/Threats
1 min read
article

3.6M MySQL Servers Found Exposed Online

Researchers from Shadowserver recommend removing the servers from the Internet to shrink external attack surface.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
May 31, 2022
Letters "SQL" over a background image of a laptop, to illustrate the programming language
Source: Maria Vonotna via Alamy

Shadowserver researchers scanning the Internet for exposed MySQL servers said they received more than 2.3 million IPv4- and 1.3 million IPv6 addresses in response to their connection requests on port 3306/TCP, indicating the connected servers were wide open to attack. 

Of the more than 3.6 million exposed MySQL servers, most were located in the US, with more than 740,000; followed by China, with more than 296,000; and Poland, with more than 207,000 accessible devices. 

"It is unlikely that you need to have your MySQL server allowing for external connections from the Internet (and thus a possible external attack surface)," Shadowserver said in a post about the MySQL findings. "If you do receive a report on your network/constituency, take action to filter out traffic to your MySQL instance and make sure to implement authentication on the server."

Vulnerability Management
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
New Microsoft Zero-Day Attack Underway
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
New Chaos Malware Variant Ditches Wiper for Encryption
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Physical Security Teams' Impact Is Far-Reaching
Thomas Kopecky, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Ontic
Top 6 Security Threats Targeting Remote Workers
Sakshi Udavant, Freelance Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports