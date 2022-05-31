3.6M MySQL Servers Found Exposed Online

Shadowserver researchers scanning the Internet for exposed MySQL servers said they received more than 2.3 million IPv4- and 1.3 million IPv6 addresses in response to their connection requests on port 3306/TCP, indicating the connected servers were wide open to attack.

Of the more than 3.6 million exposed MySQL servers, most were located in the US, with more than 740,000; followed by China, with more than 296,000; and Poland, with more than 207,000 accessible devices.



"It is unlikely that you need to have your MySQL server allowing for external connections from the Internet (and thus a possible external attack surface)," Shadowserver said in a post about the MySQL findings. "If you do receive a report on your network/constituency, take action to filter out traffic to your MySQL instance and make sure to implement authentication on the server."