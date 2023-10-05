informa
Announcements
Event
Think Like an Attacker: Understanding Cybercriminals & Nation-State Threat Actor | Nov 16 Virtual Event <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Vulnerabilities/Threats
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

10 Routine Security Gaffes the Feds Are Begging You to Fix

Here are the most common misconfigurations plaguing large organizations, according to a new joint cybersecurity advisory.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
October 05, 2023
CISA logo
Source: GK images via Alamy

The National Security Agency (NSA) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have issued a plea to network defenders to fix easy misconfiguration errors that allow threat actors to launch successful cyberattacks against their organizations.

Red and blue teams, as well as incident response teams from both agencies, identified these as the top 10 most common network configurations:

  1. Default configurations of software and applications
  2. Improper separation of user/administrator privilege
  3. Insufficient internal network monitoring
  4. Lack of network segmentation
  5. Poor patch management
  6. Bypass of system access controls
  7. Weak or misconfigured multifactor authentication (MFA) methods
  8. Insufficient access control lists (ACLs) on network shares and services
  9. Poor credential hygiene
  10. Unrestricted code execution

The agencies added that software providers need to immediately adopt principles of secure-by-design to prevent these and other misconfigurations.

"As America’s Cyber Defense Agency, CISA is charged with safeguarding our nation against ever-evolving cyber threats and to understand, manage, and reduce risk to the cyber and physical infrastructure that Americans rely on every hour of every day," the advisory said. "Ensuring software is secure by design will help keep every organization and every American more secure."

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
'Looney Tunables' Bug Opens Millions of Linux Systems to Root Takeover
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Bing Chat LLM Tricked Into Circumventing CAPTCHA Filter
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
How the Okta Cross-Tenant Impersonation Attacks Succeeded
Nigel Douglas, Senior Technical Manager, Detection & Response, Sysdig
Fast-Growing Dropbox Campaign Steals Microsoft SharePoint Credentials
Elizabeth Montalbano, Contributor, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports