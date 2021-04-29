API Hole on Experian Partner Site Exposes Credit Scores

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-1083PUBLISHED: 2021-04-29
NVIDIA vGPU software contains a vulnerability in the guest kernel mode driver and Virtual GPU Manager (vGPU plugin), in which an input length is not validated, which may lead to information disclosure, tampering of data, or denial of service. This affects vGPU version 12.x (prior to 12.2) and versio...
CVE-2021-1084PUBLISHED: 2021-04-29
NVIDIA vGPU driver contains a vulnerability in the guest kernel mode driver and Virtual GPU Manager (vGPU plugin), in which an input length is not validated, which may lead to tampering of data or denial of service. This affects vGPU version 12.x (prior to 12.2) and version 11.x (prior to 11.4).
CVE-2021-1085PUBLISHED: 2021-04-29
NVIDIA vGPU driver contains a vulnerability in the Virtual GPU Manager (vGPU plugin), where there is the potential to write to a shared memory location and manipulate the data after the data has been validated, which may lead to denial of service and escalation of privileges. This affects vGPU versi...
CVE-2021-1086PUBLISHED: 2021-04-29
NVIDIA vGPU driver contains a vulnerability in the Virtual GPU Manager (vGPU plugin) where it allows guests to control unauthorized resources, which may lead to integrity and confidentiality loss or information disclosure. This affects vGPU version 12.x (prior to 12.2), version 11.x (prior to 11.4) ...
CVE-2021-1087PUBLISHED: 2021-04-29
NVIDIA vGPU driver contains a vulnerability in the Virtual GPU Manager (vGPU plugin), which could allow an attacker to retrieve information that could lead to a Address Space Layout Randomization (ASLR) bypass. This affects vGPU version 12.x (prior to 12.2), version 11.x (prior to 11.4) and version ...