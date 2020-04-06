Malware Campaign Hides in Resumes and Medical Leave Forms

The campaigns have been part of the overall increase in coronavirus-related malware activity.

Criminals are using resumes to hide malicious payloads in a business climate that has seen hundreds of thousands of individuals searching for jobs. According to new research, the fake CVs disguise banking trojans and data stealers in macros within Microsoft Excel files.

Researchers at Check Point Software say that a new campaign of Zloader malware has been part of an overall doubling of recume-based subterfuge in the last two months. A similar campaign involving the TrickBot loader hides within an attachment labeled as a family leave request within the parameters of the Family and Medical Leave Act.

The researchers note that these campaigns are active in a context of greater malware activity connected with the coronavirus pandemic. They recommend that companies pay attention to training about using email and the Web safely while keeping software and anti-malware systems current and fully patched.

