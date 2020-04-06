Malware Campaign Hides in Resumes and Medical Leave Forms

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-11679PUBLISHED: 2020-06-04
Castel NextGen DVR v1.0.0 is vulnerable to privilege escalation through the Adminstrator/Users/Edit/:UserId functionality. Adminstrator/Users/Edit/:UserId fails to check that the request was submitted by an Administrator. This allows a normal user to escalate their privileges by adding additional ro...
CVE-2020-11680PUBLISHED: 2020-06-04
Castel NextGen DVR v1.0.0 is vulnerable to authorization bypass on all administrator functionality. The application fails to check that a request was submitted by an administrator. Consequently, a normal user can perform actions including, but not limited to, creating/modifying the file store, creat...
CVE-2020-11681PUBLISHED: 2020-06-04
Castel NextGen DVR v1.0.0 stores and displays credentials for the associated SMTP server in cleartext. Low privileged users can exploit this to create an administrator user and obtain the SMTP credentials.
CVE-2020-7661PUBLISHED: 2020-06-04
all versions of url-regex are vulnerable to Regular Expression Denial of Service. An attacker providing a very long string in String.test can cause a Denial of Service.
CVE-2020-10702PUBLISHED: 2020-06-04
A flaw was found in QEMU in the implementation of the Pointer Authentication (PAuth) support for ARM introduced in version 4.0 and fixed in version 5.0.0. A general failure of the signature generation process caused every PAuth-enforced pointer to be signed with the same signature. A local attacker ...