Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management
Vulnerabilities / Threats //

Insider Threats

Enterprises Remain Riddled With Overprivileged Users -- and Attackers Know It

Attackers commonly focus on finding users with too much privileged access as their ticket to network compromise. What can companies do?

Recent breaches have underscored the dangers of overprivileged user accounts and software processes, highlighting the need for companies to discover and mitigate the privileged accounts that could be used by attackers to further compromise important systems and applications. 

Last month, the breach of an administrative account at video service provider Verkada left the firm's customers — among them, Tesla and Cloudflare — open to surveillance by online intruders. Verkada's cloud video service appears to have allowed super users unrestricted access to customer video streams and cameras, allowing a single breach to have massive impact. Similarly, through the compromise of the update process for SolarWind's Orion remote management software, attackers gained complete access to customers' systems because Orion, by default, had complete access.

Related Content:

Verkada Breach Demonstrates Danger of Overprivileged Users

Special Report: How Data Breaches Affect the Enterprise

New From The Edge: How to Build a Resilient IoT Framework

The problem is not limited to super user accounts on cloud services. Many workstations and servers continue to have overprivileged accounts that could be abused, and it's not just administrator accounts, says Tim Wade, technical director with the CTO team at threat detection firm Vectra.

"It is important to recognize that privilege exists on a spectrum," he says. "The obvious candidate for concern is associated with administrative rights, but the reality is that even seemingly innocuous access to shared resources beyond necessity can enable attack progress toward its intended target."

While the concept of least privilege is widely understood, users and applications with more rights than necessary continue to be a common problem. More than a third of companies (37%) have detected overprivileged accounts, according to the "Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report 2020." These credentials are in attackers' sights as well, with 59% of the surveyed companies suffering an attack where privileged credentials were phished. While companies often give users too many privileges, often the problem is that applications — especially legacy applications — typically require high-level privileges. 

In addition, while desktop systems, such as Windows and MacOS, have done away with the default administrator account, too many vulnerabilities can escalate the privileges of a standard user account. In fact, 56% of critical vulnerabilities reported in Microsoft software in 2020 could have been mitigated by removing administrative rights, stated access management firm Beyond Trust in a recent report. 

"With Windows, you still have too much power with the default login," says Morey Haber, chief technology officer and chief information security officer at BeyondTrust. "You still have to reduce it to a standard user, and Macs are no better."

Applications that have problematic security architectures and require too many privileges continue to be a problem. The ongoing saga of the SolarWinds compromise is a case in point. 

Between May and December 2020, malicious updates of the SolarWinds Orion remote management software compromised an estimated 18,000 companies. Of all the security issues that cropped up following the breach of SolarWinds and its customers, perhaps the most significant is that once the compromised update was installed, the attackers had access to every device and application in a customer's environment, evading security software because the Orion software is generally whitelisted in the environment.

"The SolarWinds application needs a privileged account to work, that has God-like privileges, and anti-malware allow-listing throughout everything," Haber says. "So you have one credential that allows the whole application to work, and that is really how we got into so much trouble."

To combat privilege creep, companies need to first discover the degree to which administrator accounts, management APIs, and system processes are a problem in their on-premises and cloud environment. Some of that discovery can be done in Active Directory by looking for specific groups or members that have certain rights, such as password-reset authority, administrative access to cloud accounts, or the ability to manage organizational units.

However, this quickly becomes onerous, says Vectra's Wade. In addition, continuous monitoring of the use of privileged accounts requires the ability to look for anomalies in real time.

"Unfortunately, many organizations focus on auditing granted privilege, which, while important, is often resource-intensive and difficult to fully contextualize against the continued needs of the business," he says. "Is this account actually overprivileged in light of evolving business needs? Does the continued business need for these capabilities still exist? Or has it changed? This often means trade-offs of coverage and confidence with respect to managing privilege, which tend to create the gaps exploited by adversaries."

With the increasing adoption of cloud infrastructure and services during the pandemic, privileged user management has become more difficult and harder to monitor in real time. Yet the distributed workforce and services mean that updated monitoring is even more important, Wade says.

"Organizations should identify the subset of critical roles and entitlements to be audited, while deploying dynamic solutions to cast a wider net around observed privilege across the enterprise," he says. "This is a place where artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques have proved to be particularly useful, and allow an organization to detect and respond in real time to the leading indicators that privilege is being abused."

Veteran technology journalist of more than 20 years. Former research engineer. Written for more than two dozen publications, including CNET News.com, Dark Reading, MIT's Technology Review, Popular Science, and Wired News. Five awards for journalism, including Best Deadline ... View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
News
Researchers Discover Two Dozen Malicious Chrome Extensions
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer,  3/22/2021
News
Inside the Web Shell Used in the Microsoft Exchange Server Attacks
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  3/23/2021
Commentary
Top 3 Cybersecurity Lessons Learned From the Pandemic
Joe McMann, Global Cyber Security Portfolio Leader, Capgemini,  3/22/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Write a Caption, Win an Amazon Gift Card! Click Here
Latest Comment: Job offer: Hatches random seeds at server farm.
Current Issue
2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends
We've identified the key trends that are poised to impact the IT landscape in 2021. Find out why they're important and how they will affect you today!
Flash Poll
The State of Ransomware
The State of Ransomware
Ransomware has become one of the most prevalent new cybersecurity threats faced by today's enterprises. This new report from Dark Reading includes feedback from IT and IT security professionals about their organization's ransomware experiences, defense plans, and malware challenges. Find out what they had to say!
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-28047
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-01
Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) in Administrative Reports in Devolutions Remote Desktop Manager before 2021.1 allows remote authenticated users to inject arbitrary web script or HTML via multiple input fields.
CVE-2021-28969
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-01
eMPS 9.0.1.923211 on FireEye EX 3500 devices allows remote authenticated users to conduct SQL injection attacks via the sort_by parameter to the email search feature. According to the vendor, the issue is fixed in 9.0.3. NOTE: this is different from CVE-2020-25034 and affects newer versions of the s...
CVE-2021-28970
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-01
eMPS 9.0.1.923211 on the Central Management of FireEye EX 3500 devices allows remote authenticated users to conduct SQL injection attacks via the job_id parameter to the email search feature. According to the vendor, the issue is fixed in 9.0.3.
CVE-2021-29421
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-01
models/metadata.py in the pikepdf package 1.3.0 through 2.9.2 for Python allows XXE when parsing XMP metadata entries.
CVE-2020-19618
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-01
Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in mblog 3.5 via the post content field to /post/editing.