Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Vulnerabilities / Threats

4/20/2021
02:50 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Dept. of Energy Launches Plan to Protect Electric Grid from Cyberattack

Over the next 100 days, the DoE will work with electric utilities to improve visibility, detection, and response for industrial control systems.

The US Department of Energy today announced a 100-day plan to improve the cybersecurity of electric utilities' industrial control systems and the energy sector's supply chain.

This plan, a coordinated effort among the DoE, electricity industry, and the DHS' Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), aims to address "a well-documented and increasing" threat from attackers aiming to compromise systems and disrupt critical energy infrastructure.

Over the next 100 days, the DoE's Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER) will partner with electric utilities to improve technologies and systems that provide visibility, detection, and response capabilities for electric utilities' industrial control systems. Milestones in the plan aim to identify and deploy systems that enable situational awareness and response for critical ICS and OT networks, and improve IT network security.

The DoE has also released a new Request for Information (RFI) seeking input from electric utilities, energy companies, academia, research labs, government agencies, and other entities to help inform future recommendations for the supply chain security in US energy systems.

"The 100-day plan includes aggressive but achievable milestones and will assist owners and operators as they modernize cybersecurity defenses, including enhancing detection, mitigation, and forensic capabilities," writes National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Emily Horne in a statement on today's news.

Read the full DoE release for more information.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
News
US Formally Attributes SolarWinds Attack to Russian Intelligence Agency
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer,  4/15/2021
News
Dependency Problems Increase for Open Source Components
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer,  4/14/2021
News
FBI Operation Remotely Removes Web Shells From Exchange Servers
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  4/14/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends
We've identified the key trends that are poised to impact the IT landscape in 2021. Find out why they're important and how they will affect you today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-7856
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-20
A vulnerability of Helpcom could allow an unauthenticated attacker to execute arbitrary command. This vulnerability exists due to insufficient authentication validation.
CVE-2021-28793
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-20
vscode-restructuredtext before 146.0.0 contains an incorrect access control vulnerability, where a crafted project folder could execute arbitrary binaries via crafted workspace configuration.
CVE-2021-25679
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-20
** UNSUPPORTED WHEN ASSIGNED ** The AdTran Personal Phone Manager software is vulnerable to an authenticated stored cross-site scripting (XSS) issues. These issues impact at minimum versions 10.8.1 and below but potentially impact later versions as well since they have not previously been disclosed....
CVE-2021-25680
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-20
** UNSUPPORTED WHEN ASSIGNED ** The AdTran Personal Phone Manager software is vulnerable to multiple reflected cross-site scripting (XSS) issues. These issues impact at minimum versions 10.8.1 and below but potentially impact later versions as well since they have not previously been disclosed. Only...
CVE-2021-25681
PUBLISHED: 2021-04-20
** UNSUPPORTED WHEN ASSIGNED ** AdTran Personal Phone Manager 10.8.1 software is vulnerable to an issue that allows for exfiltration of data over DNS. This could allow for exposed AdTran Personal Phone Manager web servers to be used as DNS redirectors to tunnel arbitrary data over DNS. NOTE: The aff...