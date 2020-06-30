CISA Issues Advisory on Home Routers

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-14956PUBLISHED: 2020-06-30
In Windows cleaning assistant 3.2, the driver file (AtpKrnl.sys) allows local users to cause a denial of service (BSOD) or possibly have unspecified other impact because of not validating input values from IOCtl 0x223CCA.
CVE-2020-14957PUBLISHED: 2020-06-30
In Windows cleaning assistant 3.2, the driver file (AtpKrnl.sys) allows local users to cause a denial of service (BSOD) or possibly have unspecified other impact because of not validating input values from IOCtl 0x223CCD.
CVE-2020-9483PUBLISHED: 2020-06-30
**Resolved** When use H2/MySQL/TiDB as Apache SkyWalking storage, the metadata query through GraphQL protocol, there is a SQL injection vulnerability, which allows to access unpexcted data. Apache SkyWalking 6.0.0 to 6.6.0, 7.0.0 H2/MySQL/TiDB storage implementations don't use the appropriate way to...
CVE-2020-7816PUBLISHED: 2020-06-30
A vulnerability in the JPEG image parsing module in DaView Indy, DaVa+, DaOffice softwares could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to cause an arbitrary code execution on an affected device.nThe vulnerability is due to a stack overflow read. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by se...
CVE-2019-19161PUBLISHED: 2020-06-30
CyMiInstaller322 ActiveX which runs MIPLATFORM downloads files required to run applications. A vulnerability in downloading files by CyMiInstaller322 ActiveX caused by an attacker to download randomly generated DLL files and MIPLATFORM to load those DLLs due to insufficient verification.