Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Vulnerabilities / Threats

6/30/2020
12:40 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

CISA Issues Advisory on Home Routers

The increase in work-from-home employees raises the importance of home router security.

The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued an alert on vulnerabilities in Netgear routers that remote attackers can exploit to take control of them. These routers are typically used in home networks. The agency acknowledges the coronavirus-related rise in working from home has elevated this consumer problem to an issue for many enterprises.

Home routers have long been known to have multiple vulnerabilities. The change is not in the volume of consumer router vulnerabilities but in the volume of consumer routers connecting to enterprise networks for hours every day. As part of its remediation advice, CISA is encouraging router owners to update their devices with the most recent firmware versions and replace end-of-life devices.

Read more here.

 
 
 
 
Learn from industry experts in a setting that is conducive to interaction and conversation about how to prepare for that "really bad day" in cybersecurity. Click for more information and to register for this On-Demand event. 
Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 6/30/2020
Good Cyber Hygiene in a Pandemic-Driven World Starts with Us
Yaniv Bar-Yadan, Co-founder and CEO of Vulcan Cyber,  6/26/2020
Criminals Turn to IM Platforms to Avoid Law Enforcement Scrutiny
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer,  6/25/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
How Cybersecurity Incident Response Programs Work (and Why Some Don't)
This Tech Digest takes a look at the vital role cybersecurity incident response (IR) plays in managing cyber-risk within organizations. Download the Tech Digest today to find out how well-planned IR programs can detect intrusions, contain breaches, and help an organization restore normal operations.
Flash Poll
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-14956
PUBLISHED: 2020-06-30
In Windows cleaning assistant 3.2, the driver file (AtpKrnl.sys) allows local users to cause a denial of service (BSOD) or possibly have unspecified other impact because of not validating input values from IOCtl 0x223CCA.
CVE-2020-14957
PUBLISHED: 2020-06-30
In Windows cleaning assistant 3.2, the driver file (AtpKrnl.sys) allows local users to cause a denial of service (BSOD) or possibly have unspecified other impact because of not validating input values from IOCtl 0x223CCD.
CVE-2020-9483
PUBLISHED: 2020-06-30
**Resolved** When use H2/MySQL/TiDB as Apache SkyWalking storage, the metadata query through GraphQL protocol, there is a SQL injection vulnerability, which allows to access unpexcted data. Apache SkyWalking 6.0.0 to 6.6.0, 7.0.0 H2/MySQL/TiDB storage implementations don't use the appropriate way to...
CVE-2020-7816
PUBLISHED: 2020-06-30
A vulnerability in the JPEG image parsing module in DaView Indy, DaVa+, DaOffice softwares could allow an unauthenticated, remote attacker to cause an arbitrary code execution on an affected device.nThe vulnerability is due to a stack overflow read. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by se...
CVE-2019-19161
PUBLISHED: 2020-06-30
CyMiInstaller322 ActiveX which runs MIPLATFORM downloads files required to run applications. A vulnerability in downloading files by CyMiInstaller322 ActiveX caused by an attacker to download randomly generated DLL files and MIPLATFORM to load those DLLs due to insufficient verification.