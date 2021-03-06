Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Vulnerabilities / Threats

6/7/2021
02:20 PM
John Klossner
John Klossner
Commentary
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Cartoon Caption Winner: Road Trip

And the winner of Dark Reading's cartoon caption contest is ...

Way to go, Dark Reading reader "Wattsline," whose clever submission rose to the top of all the "Road Trip" contenders:

A $25 Amazon gift card is on its way. And because we can't choose just one, second place, and a $10 Amazon gift card, goes to Frank Bradshaw, founder and CEO of Ho'ike Technologies, for: "Whatever you do, make sure you don't run over Ctrl - Alt - Del at the same time!"

Congratulations to you both, and a big thanks to all who participated. A new contest will be posted next week.

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal. Web site: ... View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Edge-DRsplash-10-edge-articles
The Makings of a Better Cybersecurity Hire
Bjorn R. Watne, CISO, Storebrand Group,  5/25/2021
Commentary
Let's Stop Blaming Employees for Our Data Breaches
Chrysa Freeman, Manager of Security Awareness, Code42,  5/27/2021
News
New Iranian Threat Actor Using Ransomware, Wipers in Destructive Attacks
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer,  5/26/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
The State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
In this report learn how enterprises are building their incident response teams and processes, how they research potential compromises, how they respond to new breaches, and what tools and processes they use to remediate problems and improve their cyber defenses for the future.
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-18264
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-07
Cross Site Request Forgery (CSRF) in Simple-Log v1.6 allows remote attackers to gain privilege and execute arbitrary code via the component &quot;Simple-Log/admin/admin.php?act=act_edit_member&quot;.
CVE-2020-18265
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-07
Cross Site Request Forgery (CSRF) in Simple-Log v1.6 allows remote attackers to gain privilege and execute arbitrary code via the component &quot;Simple-Log/admin/admin.php?act=act_add_member&quot;.
CVE-2020-18268
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-07
Open Redirect in Z-BlogPHP v1.5.2 and earlier allows remote attackers to obtain sensitive information via the &quot;redirect&quot; parameter in the component &quot;zb_system/cmd.php.&quot;
CVE-2021-29621
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-07
Flask-AppBuilder is a development framework, built on top of Flask. User enumeration in database authentication in Flask-AppBuilder &lt;= 3.2.3. Allows for a non authenticated user to enumerate existing accounts by timing the response time from the server when you are logging in. Upgrade to version ...
CVE-2021-33896
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-07
Dino before 0.1.2 and 0.2.x before 0.2.1 allows Directory Traversal (only for creation of new files) via URI-encoded path separators.