Cartoon Caption Winner: Road Trip

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-18264PUBLISHED: 2021-06-07
Cross Site Request Forgery (CSRF) in Simple-Log v1.6 allows remote attackers to gain privilege and execute arbitrary code via the component "Simple-Log/admin/admin.php?act=act_edit_member".
CVE-2020-18265PUBLISHED: 2021-06-07
Cross Site Request Forgery (CSRF) in Simple-Log v1.6 allows remote attackers to gain privilege and execute arbitrary code via the component "Simple-Log/admin/admin.php?act=act_add_member".
CVE-2020-18268PUBLISHED: 2021-06-07
Open Redirect in Z-BlogPHP v1.5.2 and earlier allows remote attackers to obtain sensitive information via the "redirect" parameter in the component "zb_system/cmd.php."
CVE-2021-29621PUBLISHED: 2021-06-07
Flask-AppBuilder is a development framework, built on top of Flask. User enumeration in database authentication in Flask-AppBuilder <= 3.2.3. Allows for a non authenticated user to enumerate existing accounts by timing the response time from the server when you are logging in. Upgrade to version ...
CVE-2021-33896PUBLISHED: 2021-06-07
Dino before 0.1.2 and 0.2.x before 0.2.1 allows Directory Traversal (only for creation of new files) via URI-encoded path separators.