Cartoon Caption Winner: Road Trip

And the winner of Dark Reading's cartoon caption contest is ...

Way to go, Dark Reading reader "Wattsline," whose clever submission rose to the top of all the "Road Trip" contenders:

A $25 Amazon gift card is on its way. And because we can't choose just one, second place, and a $10 Amazon gift card, goes to Frank Bradshaw, founder and CEO of Ho'ike Technologies, for: "Whatever you do, make sure you don't run over Ctrl - Alt - Del at the same time!"

Congratulations to you both, and a big thanks to all who participated. A new contest will be posted next week.

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal. Web site: ... View Full Bio

Recommended Reading: