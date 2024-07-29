'Zeus' Hacker Group Strikes Israeli Olympic Athletes in Data Leak

Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

July 29, 2024

The sensitive data of several Israeli athletes in the Paris Olympic Games was published on Telegram in an alleged doxing attack on Friday.

The information includes blood test results and login credentials that required France's Anti-Cybercrime Office (OFAC) to seek removal of the data after it was first reported.

A hacking group calling itself "Zeus" (likely a nod to the Games' Greek origins) is allegedly responsible, and also purportedly leaked the military status of Israeli athletes on social media a day prior.

"There are those who seek to harm the festivities of this joyous event," stated Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz in a letter to his French counterpart.

Both the Israeli and Palestinian delegations at the Olympics have been provided with extra protection due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Roughly 18,000 French troops are in Paris to help secure the Games, in addition to the city's regular police. Israel's 88 athletes have been assigned security details, made up of both French officers and Israeli agents.

