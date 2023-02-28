informa
Threat Intelligence
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

WannaCry Hero & Kronos Malware Author Named Cybrary Fellow

Marcus Hutchins, who set up a "kill switch" that stopped WannaCry's spread, later pled guilty to creating the infamous Kronos banking malware.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
February 28, 2023
Photo of Marcus Hutchins
Marcus Hutchins
Source: Cybrary

It's a new chapter for Marcus Hutchins, the security researcher who was hailed a hero in May 2017 after inadvertently stopping the spread of the infamous WannaCry worm with a sinkhole he created.

Hutchins, who was arrested for creating and selling the Kronos banking Trojan a few months after his kill switch quelled WannaCry, has been named the first-ever fellow for the cybersecurity online training platform Cybrary, which serves some 3 million students. In his new role, Hutchins will head up training events and mentoring programs, advise on training content, and help build new virtual labs and other hands-on educational tools.

"When I started out in cybersecurity, high-quality training resources were few and far between. My peers and I often found ourselves making do with a mismatch of random blog posts and forum discussions. Since then, I've always strived to create the resources I wish I had access to back then," Hutchins said in a statement. "I'm a strong believer in expanding access to these foundational training resources and increasing the accessibility of the domain-specific material that is required to help people find their place in our industry."

