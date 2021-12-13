Volvo Confirms R&D Data Stolen in Breach

Volvo Cars has confirmed a limited amount of its R&D property was stolen when a third party illegally accessed one of its file repositories.

There may have been an impact on the company's operation, officials confirmed in a disclosure shared on Dec. 10. After detecting the breach, Volvo implemented countermeasures, including steps to prevent further access to its property, and alerted authorities.

The company is conducting its own investigation and working with external specialists to learn more about the theft. At the time the statement was published, available information did not indicate this incident affected the safety or security of customers' cars or their personal data.

