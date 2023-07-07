informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Threat Intelligence
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

Truebot Malware Variants Abound, According to CISA Advisory

US and Canadian government agencies find that new variants of the malware are increasingly being utilized.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
July 07, 2023
code on a computer screen with the word malware on top of and across it.
Source: EyeEm via Alamy Stock Photo

An advisory from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), several US organizations, and the Canadian Center for Cyber Security (CCCS) warns of Truebot malware variants that are increasingly being utilized by threat actors against various organizations in the US and Canada.

Truebot, alternatively known as Silence.Downloader, is a botnet used by malicious cybergroups such as Cl0p ransomware cybergang to gather information from the victims they target. Older variants of Truebot were mainly distributed by threat actors by phishing email attacks in the form of malicious attachments. Newer versions of the malware allow these threat actors to gain initial access by exploiting a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in Netwrix Auditor — otherwise listed as CVE-2022-31199.

Cyber-threat actors are also using phishing campaigns with malicious hyperlinks to deliver their Truebot variants. The agencies urge those searching for this kind of malicious activity to apply vendor patches to the 10.5 version of Netwrix Auditor and to use the outlined guidance in the joint advisory.

"Any organization identifying indicators of compromise (IOCs) within their environment should urgently apply the incident responses and mitigation measures detailed in this CSA and report the intrusion to CISA or the FBI," the organizations stated. 

Vulnerabilities/ThreatsAdvanced Threats
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Microsoft Teams Exploit Tool Auto-Delivers Malware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Cl0p's MOVEit Campaign Represents a New Era in Cyberattacks
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Microsoft Can Fix Ransomware Tomorrow
Adam Shostack, Leading expert in threat modeling
Russian Satellite Internet Downed via Attackers Claiming Ties to Wagner Group
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports