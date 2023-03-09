ThreatBlockr Announces Partnership With Engaged Security Partners

Today, ThreatBlockr, the autonomous cyber intelligence and active threat defense platform, and Engaged Security Partners, a firm specializing in human error prevention, have announced a partnership focusing on “left of boom” protection to bring enhanced breach prevention to customers. Engaged Security Partners uses ThreatBlockr’s platform for threat intelligence management and integration into the network. Together, Engaged Security Partners’ customers will benefit from blocking malicious traffic and reducing human error, turning employees into threat hunters and creating a strong first and last line of defense.

“We have been seeking a partner who prioritizes breach prevention, and since ThreatBlockr is the only solution that makes threat intelligence actionable with its patented technology and sits ‘left of boom,’ this is a natural partnership,” said Chad Earwood, CEO of Engaged Security Partners. “With over 95% of breaches caused by human error, which threat actors rely on to carry out attacks, it’s essential to stop threats before they hit the network. We are thrilled to partner with ThreatBlockr and leverage their innovative solution to create a proactive security environment.”

“The best way to eliminate human error is to eliminate bad traffic,” said Brian McMahon, CEO of ThreatBlockr. “We are excited to work with Engaged Security Partners to provide our proactive solution to their customers and continue to monitor, manage and block every threat.”

This partnership comes on the heels of a series of updates to the ThreatBlockr platform, including list consolidation, simplified policy configuration, easier protection of networks and ports, improvements to management systems and simplified access controls. These new enhancements, combined with Engaged Security Partners' innovative Security Intel Filtering (SIFT) service, will provide customers with a unique opportunity to take control of their security and understand the risks their company is facing.

About ThreatBlockr

ThreatBlockr is the only active defense cybersecurity platform that fully automates the enforcement, deployment, and analysis of cyber intelligence at a massive scale. As the foundational layer of an active defense strategy, ThreatBlockr’s patented solution blocks known threats from ever reaching customers’ networks. ThreatBlockr utilizes immense volumes of cyber intelligence from over 50 renowned security vendors to provide unparalleled visibility over the threat landscape resulting in a more efficient and effective security posture. Security teams at companies of all sizes use ThreatBlockr to deploy active security, gain real-time network visibility into threats and policy violations, ensure their network is protected, and reduce manual work. Block. Every.Threat. at threatblockr.com.

About Engaged Security Partners

Engaged Security Partners is an MSSP focused specifically on preventing human errors in cybersecurity, both technical and non-technical. ESP’s fully-managed solutions reduce noise for technical teams and transform security behavior of all employees to significantly reduce the risk of human errors. ESP serves as a first line of defense and the foundational layer of a proactive security culture for end-customers and partners.