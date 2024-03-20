Armed with little more than an email address, scammers are trying to trick small businesses and the self employed into giving up Social Security numbers.

Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading

March 20, 2024

2 Min Read
Calendar marking tax day deadline
Source: Michael Burrell via Alamy Stock Photo

Threat actors are attempting to compromise Social Security numbers with a tax phishing attack targeting small business owners and self-employed filers.

Worryingly, the social engineering scammers are likely operating with little more than a cheap email list of self-employed US residents, according to the latest advisory from Malwarebytes Labs. The report pointed out these emails could be acquired for as little as a couple of cents a piece, either on the Dark Web or from legitimate lead brokers.

The initial phishing email offers an easy link to apply for the necessary federal employee identification number (EIN) or tax identification number required for small businesses or the self-employed to file US federal income taxes by April 15.

Once the victim clicks on the link in the email, they are asked to input extensive personal information, including a Social Security number, the researchers explained.

"A compromised Social Security number poses a major problem," the report added. "Adding a person's SSN to the scammers' data could create far more opportunities for identity theft and fraud," Malware Labs said in its report.

The IRS issues both EINs and tax ID numbers for free, however, the cyberattackers saw an additional opportunity to squeeze a few extra bucks out of their targets.

"The scammers here have the audacity to charge you for the tax ID number, even though applying for an Employer Identification Number (EIN) is a free service offered by the Internal Revenue Service," the team said.

Avoiding Tax Cyber Scams

Tax scams like these are common in the lead up to filing deadlines and raising the alarm is key to stopping their spread, according to the report's author Pieter Arnzt, an intelligence researcher at Malwarebytes.

"Awareness is key in this instance. When people are aware that these scams exist, they're more likely to pay attention," Arnzt said in an emailed statement. He recommended users keep the following in mind as the tax deadline approaches:

  • Double-check the origin of the email

  • Know the rules. EIN is a free service offered by the IRS and doesn't ask for personal information over email, text, or social media channels

  • Don't reach out to the IRS by clicking on advertisements or search results. Instead reach out directly by typing the known legitimate address in the browser

  • Check the URL in the browser address bar against the legitimate one

"Most importantly, don't get rushed into rash decisions," Arnzt said. "Scammers' favorite technique is to impose a sense of urgency and to stop the target from thinking things through."

About the Author(s)

Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading

Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading

See more from Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

zero trust networks
Cybersecurity Operations
6 CISO Takeaways From the NSA's Zero-Trust Guidance6 CISO Takeaways From the NSA's Zero-Trust Guidance
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Mar 15, 2024
5 Min Read
A hand holding a tablet device with a hologram of a digital brain floating above it
Сloud Security
ML Model Repositories: The Next Big Supply Chain Attack TargetML Model Repositories: The Next Big Supply Chain Attack Target
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Mar 18, 2024
4 Min Read
Fujitsu office building
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Fujitsu: Malware on Company Computers Exposed Customer DataFujitsu: Malware on Company Computers Exposed Customer Data
byBecky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Mar 18, 2024
2 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events