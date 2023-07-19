informa
Announcements
Event
Where and When Automation Makes Sense For Enterprise Cybersecurity | August 29 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
Best Practices and Tools for OT and IT Security | August 16 LIVE Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Threat Intelligence
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

SophosEncrypt Ransomware Fools Security Researchers

The ransomware-as-a-service offering was first assumed to be a red-team exercise before being detected for true malicious activity.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
July 19, 2023
A photo illustration of Sophos logo displayed on a smartphone against computer code backdrop
Source: Igor Golovnov via Alamy Stock Photo

The SophosEncrypt ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) threat has emerged, after flying under the radar by impersonating cybersecurity vendor Sophos.

The incident was discovered by MalwareHunterTeam (@malwrhunterteam), which posted a series of four images on Twitter with the caption "'### Encryption program -SOPHOS ###' Sophos ransomware?" In response, Sophos (@SophosXOps) tweeted back: "Thanks @malwrhunterteam for the heads up, we found this on [VirusTotal] VT earlier and have been investigating."

Because of the operators using the vendor's name and disguising the malware's true identity, security researchers originally believed that the ransomware was part of a red-team exercise conducted by Sophos itself. Now that the truth is revealed and an investigation is underway, Sophos has begun working on "targeted detection rule for Sophos endpoint security products."

In its report, Sophos also noted that the ransomware executable is a bit dated in regard to its functionality and acts more as a "general-purpose remote access trojan (RAT)" that also has the "capacity to encrypt files and generate these ransom notes." The ransomware encryptor is written in Rust, has multiple references to a Tor website that leads to an affiliate panel for the ransomware operation, and has a command-and-control server (C2) that is linked to Cobalt Strike C2 servers that have been used in past attacks.

Vulnerabilities/Threats
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
5 Major Takeaways From Microsoft's July Patch Tuesday
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Linux Ransomware Poses Significant Threat to Critical Infrastructure
Jon Miller, CEO & Co-Founder, Halcyon
How Hackers Can Hijack a Satellite
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Rogue Azure AD Guests Can Steal Data via Power Apps
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports