Patrick Harr of SlashNext takes on that form of artificial intelligence known as generative AI, which has been linked to new, more devious attacks on organizations, their data, and users. Harr addresses how ChatGPT and other generative AI have transformed the threat landscape, as well as what organizations can do to better protect themselves. Harr also offers recommendations for those trying to discern the usefulness of AI for their organizations.
SlashNext: How Generative AI is Changing the Threat Landscape
Patrick Harr of SlashNext joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss generative AI.
