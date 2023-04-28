informa
Announcements
Event
How to Launch a Threat Hunting Program | Webinar <REGISTER>
Event
How to Accelerate XDR Outcomes: Bridging the Gap Between Network and Endpoint | Webinar <REGISTER>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Threat Intelligence
1 MIN READ
video

SlashNext: How Generative AI is Changing the Threat Landscape

Patrick Harr of SlashNext joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss generative AI.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
April 28, 2023
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with Patrick Harr of SlashNext
Source: Informa Tech

Patrick Harr of SlashNext takes on that form of artificial intelligence known as generative AI, which has been linked to new, more devious attacks on organizations, their data, and users. Harr addresses how ChatGPT and other generative AI have transformed the threat landscape, as well as what organizations can do to better protect themselves. Harr also offers recommendations for those trying to discern the usefulness of AI for their organizations.

Attacks/Breaches
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
7 Things Your Ransomware Response Playbook Is Likely Missing
Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Samsung Engineers Feed Sensitive Data to ChatGPT, Sparking Workplace AI Warnings
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
LastPass Breach Reveals Important Lessons
Mike Walters, VP of Vulnerability and Threat Research & Co-Founder, Action1 Corporation
FIN7, Former Conti Gang Members Collaborate on 'Domino' Malware
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports