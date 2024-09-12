Six men — one Singaporean and the other five Chinese — were arrested in raids conducted by Singapore's law enforcement and charged in court yesterday for their suspected involvement in illicit cyber activities.

Singapore police officers raided multiple residential site across the island, seizing electronic devices such as laptops and mobile phones, as well as cash.

The five Chinese nationals arrested are believed to be involved in a global syndicate and face charges related to the Computer Misuse Act 1993. The Singaporean man was charged with abetting unauthorized access to websites.

"We have zero tolerance of the use of Singapore to conduct criminal activities, including illegal cyber activities," the Singapore police said in a statement. "We will deal severely with perpetrators."

All six men will be held as the police continue to look into each individual's network of contacts and how they were connected to their various syndicates.