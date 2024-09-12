Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific
Singapore Arrests 6 Suspected Members of African Cybercrime Group
Law enforcement seized electronics containing special hacking tools and software as well as a substantial amount of cash in the raids.
September 12, 2024
Six men — one Singaporean and the other five Chinese — were arrested in raids conducted by Singapore's law enforcement and charged in court yesterday for their suspected involvement in illicit cyber activities.
Singapore police officers raided multiple residential site across the island, seizing electronic devices such as laptops and mobile phones, as well as cash.
The five Chinese nationals arrested are believed to be involved in a global syndicate and face charges related to the Computer Misuse Act 1993. The Singaporean man was charged with abetting unauthorized access to websites.
"We have zero tolerance of the use of Singapore to conduct criminal activities, including illegal cyber activities," the Singapore police said in a statement. "We will deal severely with perpetrators."
All six men will be held as the police continue to look into each individual's network of contacts and how they were connected to their various syndicates.
Read more about:DR Global Asia Pacific
About the Author
You May Also Like
State of AI in Cybersecurity: Beyond the HypeOctober 30, 2024
[Virtual Event] The Essential Guide to Cloud ManagementOctober 17, 2024
Black Hat Europe - December 9-12 - Learn MoreDecember 10, 2024
SecTor - Canada's IT Security Conference Oct 22-24 - Learn MoreOctober 22, 2024
Managing Third-Party Risk Through Situational Awareness
2024 InformationWeek US IT Salary Report
Forrester Total Economic Impact Study: Team Cymru Pure Signal Recon
The Infoblox Q1 2021 Cyberthreat Intelligence Report
Forrester Report: The Total Economic Impact Of Bizagi's Low-Code Intelligent Process Automation Platform
State of AI in Cybersecurity: Beyond the HypeOctober 30, 2024
[Virtual Event] The Essential Guide to Cloud ManagementOctober 17, 2024
Black Hat Europe - December 9-12 - Learn MoreDecember 10, 2024
SecTor - Canada's IT Security Conference Oct 22-24 - Learn MoreOctober 22, 2024