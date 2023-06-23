Silobreaker Unveils Geopolitical Threat Intelligence Capabilities With RANE at Infosecurity Europe 2023

London, UK – 21 June 2023 – Silobreaker, a leading security and threat intelligence technology company, has announced its enhanced geopolitical threat intelligence capabilities with RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) at Infosecurity Europe, 20-22 June 2023. The tie-up will see Silobreaker integrate global risk intelligence company RANE's Enterprise Geopolitical Intelligence into its own threat intelligence platform, providing cyber threat intelligence (CTI) teams with real-time information about world events that could heighten the risk of cyberattacks.

With the addition of RANE's geopolitical threat intelligence, analysis and forecasting capabilities, Silobreaker's platform will provide CTI teams with vital context into highly complex, interconnected events, allowing them to take proactive steps to reduce their organisations' exposure to risks impacting business productivity, resiliency and continuity.

The integration allows users to seamlessly access RANE reports, country risk scores and the full resources of Silobreaker's data source-agnostic platform. CTI teams can easily retrieve RANE's geopolitical intelligence and pivot between it and other finished intelligence sources, or data from millions of open and dark web sources, to contextualise results and meet complex intelligence requirements. With automated data collection and processing at scale — and fully customisable dashboards and rich reporting capabilities — Silobreaker enables organisations to make intelligence-led decisions quickly and from one place, maximising the value of their threat intel investments.

"In recent years, there's been a blurring of the lines between geopolitical events and cyber activity. Today, if you want to defend against the latter, you absolutely need to know about the former," said Kristofer Mansson, CEO of Silobreaker. "With RANE's geopolitical threat intelligence integrated into our platform, organisations have access to an early warning system of the events that cross over with the most pressing current cyber threats — emphasising the importance of multi-disciplinary intelligence for mitigating the most serious risks."

Also debuting at Infosec Europe is Silobreaker's new Vulnerability Alert. Scheduled for launch on 21 June, this weekly alert enables users to stay informed about significant developments for patch prioritisation. Users can keep up to date on actively exploited vulnerabilities and zero-days, including exploit maturity and attack complexity. It will also offer valuable insights into trending critical and high-severity vulnerabilities, and deliver the top stories from Patch Tuesday and the week’s major campaigns.

Silobreaker has recently been recognised as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services (May 2023). The company's Cyber Threat Intelligence, Physical Risk Intelligence, Strategic and Political Intelligence and Brand Threat Protection are among the products and services listed.

To see a demo of the Silobreaker-RANE integration live, join us at the Silobreaker stand (Z40) at Infosecurity Europe, ExCel, London, 20-22 June 2023.

About Silobreaker

Silobreaker is a SaaS platform that enables threat intelligence teams to produce high-quality and relevant intelligence at a faster pace. We do this by bringing together all the steps of the intelligence cycle in one place; from the management of cyber, physical and geopolitical PIRs to the automated collection and processing of structured and unstructured data from open, deep and dark web and finished intelligence sources; to the analysis, production and dissemination of intelligence. This helps intelligence teams work more efficiently to identify and prioritise threats and supports decision-makers to act faster to mitigate risk, protect revenue and drive business results. Learn more at www.silobreaker.com

About RANE

RANE is a global risk intelligence company that provides risk and security professionals with critical insights and analysis to better anticipate, monitor, and respond to emerging threats. For more information about RANE, visit

www.ranenetwork.com.



About Infosecurity Europe

Infosecurity Europe brings together information security professionals attending from every segment of the industry, as well the leading industry suppliers showcasing their products and services, industry analysts, worldwide press and policy experts. Expert practitioners are lined up to take part in the free-to-attend conference, seminar and workshop programme. Find out more at https://www.infosecurityeurope.com.