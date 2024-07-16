Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

Shadowroot Ransomware Lures Turkish Victims via Phishing Attacks

The ransomware is rudimentary with basic functionalities, likely having been created by an inexperienced developer — but it's effective at locking up files and sucking up memory capacity.

July 16, 2024

A Turkish flag waving on a pole
Source: imageBROKER.com GmbH & Co. KG via Alamy Stock Photo

A ransomware strain coined "ShadowRoot" has been found targeting Turkish businesses through phishing attacks.

The phishing emails contain a PDF attachment disguised as an invoice with embedded malicious links. Upon user interaction, this triggers a download of a RootDesign.exe file hosted on a compromised GitHub account.

The downloaded file is a Delphi binary and, according to researchers at Forcepoint who analyzed the exe, it drops further payloads: "C:\TheDream\RootDesign.exe," "C:\TheDream\Uninstall.exe” and “C:\TheDream\Uninstall.ini".

"We have observed recursive self-process creation by RootDesign.exe, which causes the files to get encrypted multiple times, resulting in higher memory consumption," the researchers said. "It also drops many copies of encrypted files on the root."

They add that the ransomware appears "rudimentary" and likely the work belonging to an inexperienced developer.

In addition to user awareness for defense, the researchers recommend blocking the following email addresses to prevent being targeted by the Shadowroot threat actors:

  • Kurumsal[.]tasilat[@]internet[.]ru

  • ran_master_som[@]proton[.]me

  • lasmuruk[@]mailfence[.]com

