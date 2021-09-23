SAIC Appoints Kevin Brown as Chief Information Security Officer

RESTON, Va.--( BUSINESS WIRE )--Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC ) today announced that Kevin Brown has joined the company as chief information security officer (CISO). In this role, Brown leads the company’s cybersecurity strategy and oversees critical cybersecurity areas including incident response, disaster recovery, awareness, business resilience, monitoring, remediation, threat intelligence and information governance. Brown reports to Nathan Rogers, SAIC’s chief information officer.

Brown has served in cybersecurity-related leadership positions for decades, most recently as vice president and CISO at Boston Scientific, a manufacturer of medical devices. In that role, he was responsible for many aspects of the company’s cybersecurity posture, including developing its cyber strategy, maintaining a security operations center and overseeing threat management.

Prior to his position at Boston Scientific, Brown served as vice president of Raytheon’s information security business. Before that, he worked at SAIC as a senior vice president and operations manager for the company’s information security business.

We are more than 26,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

