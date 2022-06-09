informa
/
Announcements
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Threat Intelligence
1 min read
video

ReliaQuest Bolsters Extended Detection With Threat Intelligence

ReliaQuest CTO Joe Partlow joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss extended detection response — and acquisition news.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
June 09, 2022
Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney in conversation with ReliaQuest's Joe Partlow
Informa Tech

Customers consistently struggle to get from reactivity to a proactive security strategy, but combining extended detection response (XDR) with threat intelligence is a big step in that direction, says ReliaQuest CTO Joe Partlow. And in that same vein, Partlow describes points to the company’s planned acquisition of threat intel vendor Digital Shadows as a central move to reducing risk and improving resilience for customers. The combined entity will create a force multiplier for aiding the detection, investigation, and response to potential breaches, Partlow adds.

PerimeterOperationsEndpoint
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
New Microsoft Zero-Day Attack Underway
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
New Chaos Malware Variant Ditches Wiper for Encryption
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Physical Security Teams' Impact Is Far-Reaching
Thomas Kopecky, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Ontic
Top 6 Security Threats Targeting Remote Workers
Sakshi Udavant, Freelance Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports