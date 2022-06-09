ReliaQuest Bolsters Extended Detection With Threat Intelligence

Customers consistently struggle to get from reactivity to a proactive security strategy, but combining extended detection response (XDR) with threat intelligence is a big step in that direction, says ReliaQuest CTO Joe Partlow. And in that same vein, Partlow describes points to the company’s planned acquisition of threat intel vendor Digital Shadows as a central move to reducing risk and improving resilience for customers. The combined entity will create a force multiplier for aiding the detection, investigation, and response to potential breaches, Partlow adds.