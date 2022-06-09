Customers consistently struggle to get from reactivity to a proactive security strategy, but combining extended detection response (XDR) with threat intelligence is a big step in that direction, says ReliaQuest CTO Joe Partlow. And in that same vein, Partlow describes points to the company’s planned acquisition of threat intel vendor Digital Shadows as a central move to reducing risk and improving resilience for customers. The combined entity will create a force multiplier for aiding the detection, investigation, and response to potential breaches, Partlow adds.
ReliaQuest Bolsters Extended Detection With Threat Intelligence
ReliaQuest CTO Joe Partlow joins Dark Reading's Terry Sweeney at Dark Reading News Desk during RSA Conference to discuss extended detection response — and acquisition news.
