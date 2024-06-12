RansomHub Brings Scattered Spider Into Its RaaS Fold

The threat group behind breaches at Caesars and MGM moves its business over to a different ransomware-as-a-service operation.

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

June 12, 2024

2 Min Read
Spiders in a web
Source: Papilio via Alamy Stock Photo

Last spring's spectacular implosion of mainstay ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) operation BlackCat/AlphV left its affiliates burned — gamed out of millions they were owed for past scams and left without infrastructure to support their future cybercrime aspirations. What ensued was a recruiting war for the best affiliates into the RaaS groups left standing.

The RansomHub RaaS group appears to have scored a major victory by attracting the Scattered Spider threat group into its affiliate ranks, according to new research from GuidePoint Security. A detailed analysis reveals that Scattered Spider, a notoriously aggressive threat group behind the 2023 ransomware attacks on Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts, has been carrying out ransomware attacks using RansomHub starting earlier this year.

RansomHub RaaS Recruiting Campaign

The timing jibes with ads posted on the Dark Web by RansomHub promising prospective affiliates juicy 90/10 ransom splits with the group, as well as the promise to allow the cybercriminals to get paid first and payout the group later, to avoid "exit scams" like the one BlackCat pulled last March, according to Jason Baker, senior threat consultant with GuidePoint Security.

"Scattered Spider affiliates may also have been attracted to RansomHub based on the movement of peers or positive word-of-mouth," Baker tells Dark Reading.

Since those ads began, RansomHub has seen remarkable growth, Baker adds.

"RansomHub began claiming victims publicly on its data leak site in February, and has since posted over 75 victims in an alarmingly quick rise to prominence amid its peers, who generally operate at a slower pace in early months of operations," he says. As the group continues to attract talented cybercriminals who can earn a dishonest buck with RansomHub, the RaaS outfit is likely to continue to expand its operation, Baker predicts.

"If RansomHub operations are enjoying some level of success in revenue generation, and/or if other sophisticated affiliates have begun working with RansomHub, it could make the group a more attractive destination amidst other options," Baker says.

About the Author(s)

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading

See more from Becky Bracken, Senior Editor, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

fenway park entrance where the red sox play, boston massachusetts
Сloud Security
Inside Baseball: The Red Sox Cloud Security GameInside Baseball: The Red Sox Cloud Security Game
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Jun 6, 2024
11 Min Read
Person holding smartphone with logo Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. on screen in front of website.
Сloud Security
Ticketmaster Breach Showcases SaaS Data Security RisksTicketmaster Breach Showcases SaaS Data Security Risks
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Jun 4, 2024
4 Min Read
Man sketching out ideas on a chalkboard
Cybersecurity Operations
CISO Corner: Red Sox CloudSec; Deepfake Biz Risk; Ticketmaster TakeawaysCISO Corner: Red Sox CloudSec; Deepfake Biz Risk; Ticketmaster Takes
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Jun 7, 2024
8 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events